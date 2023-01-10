Donnie Yen having meet & greet in VivoCity on Jan. 12, 2023

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
Hong Kong actor Donnie Yen will be having a meet-and-greet session in VivoCity on January 12, 2023 to promote his new movie "Sakra".
It is a non-ticketed event -- which means you can attend without paying for it.
The action flick is based on wuxia novel "Demi-Gods and Semi-Devils" by Louis Cha.
Prior to the session, Yen will be speaking to the media at a closed-door press conference.
The 59-year-old's last public appearance in Singapore was in 2019, when he was promoting "Ip Man 4: The Finale".
Sakra meet and greet details
Date: Jan. 12, 2023
Time: 7pm
Venue: VivoCity Level 1, East Court
Top photos from Donnie Yen's Instagram
