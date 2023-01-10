Donnie Yen having meet & greet in VivoCity on Jan. 12, 2023

Hong Kong actor Donnie Yen will be having a meet-and-greet session in VivoCity on January 12, 2023 to promote his new movie "Sakra".

It is a non-ticketed event -- which means you can attend without paying for it.

The action flick is based on wuxia novel "Demi-Gods and Semi-Devils" by Louis Cha.

Prior to the session, Yen will be speaking to the media at a closed-door press conference.

The 59-year-old's last public appearance in Singapore was in 2019, when he was promoting "Ip Man 4: The Finale".

Sakra meet and greet details

Date: Jan. 12, 2023

Time: 7pm

Venue: VivoCity Level 1, East Court

