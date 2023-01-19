Back

Dismembered body found along expressway near KL a male foreigner, M'sia district chief confirms

The man was reported to have sustained blows and injuries caused by a sharp weapon.

Nixon Tan | January 19, 2023, 02:53 PM

Events

The dismembered body found along an expressway near Kuala Lumpur has been confirmed to be a male foreigner, the Malaysia police said on Jan. 18, 2023.

A post-mortem showed that the man had died from multiple blows and injuries inflicted by sharp weapons, New Straits Times reported Sungai Buloh police chief Shafa’aton Abu Bakar saying,

The superintendent added: "The post-mortem results showed that the victim is a male and a foreigner."

Shafa'aton also said the victim was non-Muslim, and that they have a recorded statement from one witness.

The police would continue with their investigations to ascertain the victim's identity, she said.

It was reported a day earlier that a luggage containing pieces of a chopped-up human body was found along the northbound North-South Expressway near the Rawang Selatan interchange at 2pm.

Parts of the deceased's remains were found lying on the grass near the bag.

In a Berita Harian report, Shafa’aton said some body parts were also found by the side of the road.

The body was sent to Sungai Buloh Hospital for a post-mortem.

Top photo via Bernama/Twitter

