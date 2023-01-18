Back

Human head, arms & legs found in suitcase left along M'sia expressway near KL

Torso also found at the scene.

Ilyda Chua | January 18, 2023, 11:09 AM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A suitcase containing dismembered body parts — including a head, legs, and arms — was found along an expressway near Kuala Lumpur.

A torso was also found at the scene.

Victim not yet identified

According to The Star, a man found the remains at the North-South Expressway on Jan. 17 and immediately called the police.

The victim has yet to be identified, said Sungai Buloh police chief Shafa'aton Abu Bakar.

She added that the body has been sent to the Sungai Buloh Hospital for a post-mortem on Jan. 18.

Investigations are ongoing.

Top image via Bernama/Twitter

Toyota Vios hits Porsche Panamera & turns turtle at Ubi Ave 3, heavier car wins

1,095kg vs 1,760kg.

January 18, 2023, 07:57 PM

London police officer rapes 24 women over 17 years, becomes one of Britain's most prolific sex offenders

A catalyst for 1,000 investigations of sexual and domestic abuse involving 800 London police officers.

January 18, 2023, 07:06 PM

Unidentified substances found at Catholic Centre at Waterloo St & Bible House at Armenian St, police & SCDF alerted

The incidents occurred a day apart.

January 18, 2023, 06:18 PM

Bodies of mother-daughter pair killed in Hokkaido car accident back in S'pore

The woman's husband will return to Singapore tonight.

January 18, 2023, 06:00 PM

S'pore welcomes ratification of 3 treaties, including S'pore-Indo extradition treaty

Indonesian Vice-President Ma'ruf Amin was also in Singapore for an official visit.

January 18, 2023, 05:55 PM

Abu Dhabi oil boss named as president of COP28 climate summit, triggers mixed reactions

He will lead the first comprehensive assessment of Paris Agreement goals.

January 18, 2023, 05:40 PM

Construction of Cross Island Line Phase 1 started, expected completion by 2030: LTA

Comprising 12 stations from Aviation Park to Bright Hill.

January 18, 2023, 05:15 PM

Man, 52, allegedly attacked 4 people with 2 chairs outside Tampines massage parlour, charged with rash act causing hurt

Two people were sent to the hospital after the attack.

January 18, 2023, 04:48 PM

Monitor lizard eats fish twice its size at S'pore Botanic Gardens

Nat geo material.

January 18, 2023, 04:15 PM

Josephine Teo at Davos 2023: Cybersecurity like a team sport, everyone should work together

Teo believes that it is important to be resilient, know the cyberspace well and cooperate with one another.

January 18, 2023, 04:07 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.