Human head, arms & legs found in suitcase left along M'sia expressway near KL

A suitcase containing dismembered body parts — including a head, legs, and arms — was found along an expressway near Kuala Lumpur.

A torso was also found at the scene.

Victim not yet identified

According to The Star, a man found the remains at the North-South Expressway on Jan. 17 and immediately called the police.

The victim has yet to be identified, said Sungai Buloh police chief Shafa'aton Abu Bakar.

She added that the body has been sent to the Sungai Buloh Hospital for a post-mortem on Jan. 18.

Investigations are ongoing.

