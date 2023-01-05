'S'pore has lost a legend': Tributes pour in for Creative Technology's founder Sim Wong Hoo

Tributes have been pouring in for the late Sim Wong Hoo, the founder of the homegrown business, Creative Technology, after his passing on Jan. 4, 2023.

Sim, 67, served as the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the company since its inception in 1981.

One of Sim's most important achievements during his tenure was spearheading the development of Sound Blaster audio cards in 1989, which allow Personal Computers (PCs) to generate quality sound.

Three years later, Creative Technology became the first Singapore company to be listed on Nasdaq, according to CNBC.

More recently, Sim's team launched Super X-Fi, which leverages an artificial intelligence engine to render listeners a customisable, immersive, and three-dimensional audio experience, reported The Straits Times.

Sim's continuous pursuit of creativity and innovation left a deep impression on many, with individuals from all walks of life sharing anecdotes and fond memories they have had with the entrepreneur online.

Tributes from public servant, personalities, and journalists

Former Minister for Foreign Affairs George Yeo: "He was always bubbling with ideas. Never left a meeting with him without new inspirations."

Chief Executive Officer of Razer Tan Min-Liang: "The technology world and Singapore (have) lost a legend."

Media personality Ng King Kang: "In my three decades of journalism career, there are many unforgettable interviews and the session with Mr Sim Wong Hoo was definitely one that top the chart."

Director of Energy Market Authority Toh Wee Khiang: "... he leaves a lasting legacy as one of our earliest (and best?) technology entrepreneurs. He certainly inspired a lot of people. "

CNBC anchor Christine Tan: " Sim always had the tenacity to get back on his feet, to push ahead with products that would win the hearts, ears and eventually the wallets of his consumers. "

Tributes from ex-colleagues, customers, and recreational groups

