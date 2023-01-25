Back

22°C-26°C air con weather in S'pore to end soon, return of 33°C high expected in next 4 days

There will still be rain though.

Ruth Chai | January 25, 2023, 12:04 PM

Singapore has been enjoying cool 24°C weather over the 2023 Lunar New Year period, which made visitations comfortable but a bit of a hassle due to the downpours.

The cool weather brought about unusual conditions to usually sunny Singapore though, such as having the taller buildings in the Central Business District shrouded in foggy clouds a la Genting Highlands.

Those looking for a respite from the grey and wet conditions might get what they want soon --- although they have to factor in inclement weather into their plans.

While the weather on Jan. 25 is decidedly cool and wet, with the 24-hour forecast predicting a 22°C to 26°C temperature range, with moderate rain over the entire island, sunny conditions could return from Jan. 26.

The four-day weather outlook from Thursday till Sunday shows temperatures ranging from 24°C to 33°C -- with some rain to bring down the heat.

And this might be the last week to experience the remnants of sweater weather, as the monsoon surge is expected to ease up by the end of January.

The National Environment Agency said previously: "The rainy weather during the monsoon surge period is likely to result in lower daily temperatures of between 22°C and 30°C on a few days."

"The rainy weather is likely to ease in the last week of the month with localised short-duration thundery showers to be expected in the afternoon," NEA added.

