Nasi lemak restaurant The Coconut Club opening Siglap outlet on Jan. 30

The Coconut Club is opening its Siglap outlet on Jan. 30.
They currently have another outlet at Beach Road.
In a Facebook post on Jan. 17, The Coconut Club announced that it would open its second canteen at 97 Frankel Avenue for dine-in from Jan. 30 onwards.
New dishes
While the Siglap outlet menu is less extensive, there are a few new dishes offered only at the new outlet.
For one, a brunch menu replaces the tea time menu.
New additions to this menu include Apom Berkuah with Pisang Pengat (S$16) and Dry Laksa (S$21).
The Siglap meat menu also features a new "meat" dish – Plant Based Rendang (S$28).
The Coconut Club
Address: 97 Frankel Ave, Singapore 458222
Opening hours:
- Monday, Thursday & Friday: 11am to 9:30pm
- Weekends: 10am to 9:30pm
- Closed on Tuesday and Wednesday
Top photos from The Coconut Club website and Karen Lui.
