Nasi lemak restaurant The Coconut Club opening Siglap outlet on Jan. 30

East side, best side.

Hayley Foong | January 30, 2023, 11:17 AM

The Coconut Club is opening its Siglap outlet on Jan. 30.

They currently have another outlet at Beach Road.

In a Facebook post on Jan. 17, The Coconut Club announced that it would open its second canteen at 97 Frankel Avenue for dine-in from Jan. 30 onwards.

New dishes

While the Siglap outlet menu is less extensive, there are a few new dishes offered only at the new outlet.

For one, a brunch menu replaces the tea time menu.

New additions to this menu include Apom Berkuah with Pisang Pengat (S$16) and Dry Laksa (S$21).

The Siglap meat menu also features a new "meat" dish – Plant Based Rendang (S$28).

The Coconut Club

Address: 97 Frankel Ave, Singapore 458222

Opening hours:

  • Monday, Thursday & Friday: 11am to 9:30pm

  • Weekends: 10am to 9:30pm

  • Closed on Tuesday and Wednesday

