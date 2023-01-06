Back

Snack suspected to contain cannabis pulled from S'pore vending machines, CNB investigating

CNB said anyone who had purchased the snacks should not consume it, and should dispose of it.

Fiona Tan | January 06, 2023, 08:14 PM

Some vending machines in Singapore carried a snack containing cannabis recently.

Piranha Power Pack Nuts

The snack, Piranha Power Pack Nuts, is from Australia and bears a hemp label on its packaging, informing consumers that the product has ingredients derived from the cannabis plant.

The botanical name for the hemp plant is Cannabis Sativa, and all hemp proteins, fibre, seeds, and oils are derived from the Cannabis Sativa plant.

Cannabis and its derivatives are listed as Class ‘A’ controlled drugs in the First Schedule of the Misuse of Drugs Act (MDA) 1973.

These snacks, which are suspected to contain hemp seed flour, were put on sale in vending machines in Singapore.

Mothership understands that some of these vending machines were located in the vicinity of ActiveSG venues.

The Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said in a statement on Jan. 6 that they were aware of the snack.

They have engaged the company who had imported the product to remove it from sale and are investigating the matter.

Do not consume snacks

CNB also reminded the public that Singapore adopts a strict policy of zero tolerance towards controlled drugs.

Anyone who had purchased the Piranha Power Pack Nuts' snack should not consume it, and should dispose of it.

"The importation, exportation, possession, sale and consumption of controlled drugs or products containing controlled drugs, even in trace amounts, is an offence under the MDA."

Importers and retailers are reminded that any product containing hemp derivatives should not be imported for sale.

Members of the public can contact CNB at 1800-325-6666 for advice and assistance if they come across other food products or substances suspected to contain controlled drugs.

They can also make a report to CNB at https://www.eservices.cnb.gov.sg/feedback.

Top image courtesy of CNB and from HardwareZone

