S'porean singers BY2 back home from China to celebrate CNY for 1st time in 3 years

Singaporean singers Yumi Bai and Miko Bai -- known collectively as BY2 -- are back in Singapore for the first time in three years to celebrate Chinese New Year (CNY).

The 30-year-old twin sisters, who made their debut in 2008, are currently based in China.

They told 8world that they touched down in Singapore in the wee hours of Jan. 20.

Yumi on being embroiled in Wang Leehom cheating scandal

This was their first trip home since Yumi was involved in Wang Leehom's cheating saga.

Wang's ex-wife, Lee Jinglei, accused Yumi of being his mistress. She denied this, and filed a lawsuit against Lee for cyberbullying.

Yumi told 8world:

"Making up lies is easy, but it can cause a lot of damage. That's why, instead of trying to explain myself, I decided to settle matters through legal means. The law is the best way victims can protect themselves. I'm not a puppet for the public [to manipulate]."

Admitting that the aftermath of the saga was "torturous", she thanked herself for having the courage to face up to what was happening.

While she understands that they, as public figures, have to face the pressures of being under the spotlight, she "cannot tolerate" being the subject of malicious rumours.

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top photos from Sina & Miko Bai's Instagram