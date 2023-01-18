Back

Bodies of mother-daughter pair killed in Hokkaido car accident back in S'pore

The woman's husband will return to Singapore tonight.

Winnie Li | January 18, 2023, 06:00 PM

The bodies of a Singaporean woman, 41, and her five-month-old daughter, who were killed in a fatal car accident in Hokkaido, Japan, returned to Singapore on Jan. 18 at 1am, reported Shin Min Daily News (Shin Min).

The woman, Lin Xiuyue (name in hanyu pinyin), was travelling in the ski town of Kamifurano with her husband and two daughters when their rental car collided with a large dump truck on Jan. 10. 

Her husband, 44, and their elder daughter, three, survived the accident but were severely injured.

After the tragedy, Lin's brother flew to Japan to help out her family while her sister stayed in Singapore to keep their parents company.

Family is in deep pain

According to Shin Min, the wake for Lin and her younger daughter is being held in Jurong West till Jan. 20 noon.

Lin's uncle shared that the family is still in deep sorrow.

A portrait of Lin holding her daughter can be seen at the wake.

Screenshot via Shin Min Daily News

A filial daughter

According to Lin's father, his daughter was very filial and would typically visit him on Saturdays. She would either bring him out for a meal or for a walk.

Originally, Lin had also invited her father and brother to visit Japan with her. However, her father didn't want to go because he was "scared of cold weather".

Lin's uncle also shared that she maintained a good relationship with her family, especially her siblings.

He recalled last seeing Lin around three months ago when they were both visiting her father.

He told Shin Min he couldn't believe that was the last time they met.

Husband will return to Singapore tonight

According to Lin's father, his son-in-law will return to Singapore tonight at 8pm and should be visiting the wake tomorrow, after spending the past few days recovering from his injuries in Japan.

Lin's father also shared that his son-in-law, who married his daughter around four years ago, had also maintained a good relationship with his family.

Top images via Yahoo Japan and Shin Min Daily News.

