41-year-old S'porean woman & 4-month-old daughter killed in car accident in Hokkaido

The father and the elder daughter were injured.

Winnie Li | January 11, 2023, 11:18 AM

A 41-year-old Singaporean woman and her four-month-old daughter died in an accident in Hokkaido, Japan on Tuesday morning, Jan. 10.

The passenger car they were in, carrying four people at that time, reportedly collided head-on with a large dump truck in the ski town of Kamifurano at around 11:30am, reported Japanese news outlet, NHK.

The woman’s 44-year-old husband and the couple’s elder daughter, three, were injured.

The police in Hokkaido told Lianhe Zaobao that the man and girl are not in critical condition.

The man suffered a severe injury in his lower back, according to Japanese media.

His daughter was injured in the head.

According to Japanese authorities, the two deceased are Lin Shuwei, 41, and her second daughter, Ahana Kartik.

The truck driver was reportedly not injured.

The car was rented by the family, who were believed to be sightseeing in Japan.

Police are investigating

The Japanese police are investigating the exact cause of the accident.

It was also reported that the accident site has no traffic lights but only a stop sign on the road where the family was travelling.

The road surface was also covered with snow when the tragedy took place.

Top image via NHK & Yahoo Japan

