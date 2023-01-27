Black boxes from Yeti Airlines crash in Nepal to be analysed in S'pore

Singapore's Ministry of Transport will be assisting in the black box analysis of Yeti Airlines Flight 691, which crashed in Pokhara, Nepal on Jan. 15, the Ministry of Transport (MOT) said in a statement issued on Jan. 26.

The crash, which was Nepal's worst aviation accident in 30 years, killed all of its 72 passengers as the plane smashed into a gorge.

Two of the bodies have yet to be retrieved, AP reported.

The exact cause of the crash remains unknown.

At the request of the investigation authority in Nepal, MOT's Transport Safety Investigation Bureau (TSIB) will help to retrieve and read the data from the plane’s flight recorders, said the MOT's spokesperson.

The investigation will be carried out at TSIB's flight recorder readout facility, which was set up in 2007.

“All investigation-related information, including the progress of investigations and the findings, will be handled by the Nepalese investigation authority,” the statement read.

AP reported that the Nepal investigation team will be leaving on Friday, Jan. 27, to Singapore with the flight data recorder and cockpit voice recorder to be analysed.

It was also initially assumed that the black boxes will be taken to France to be analysed, as the plane was manufactured there, but the Nepalese authorities have chosen to send the black boxes to Singapore.

The Nepalese government has formed a committee to look into the cause of the accident.

An airplane's two flight recorders, otherwise known as black boxes, record pertinent information including the flight's parameters, the cockpit's audio logs, engine sounds and instrumental warnings.

The information helps investigators figure out what went wrong during the flight.

Top photos from Flightmode/Twitter and AmanDwivedi/Twitter