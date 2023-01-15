Back

At least 68 killed after plane carrying 72 people crashes in Nepal

It is Nepal's worst air crash in 30 years.

Hannah Martens | January 15, 2023, 04:53 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

[Update] According to Reuters, at least 68 people have been killed in the Yeti Airlines crash in Nepal. This makes it the worst aircraft crash in the country in 30 years.

An aircraft carrying 72 people crashed in Pokhara, Nepal, on Jan. 15, 2023.

At least 40 people have been killed in Nepal's worst crash in nearly five years, said a Nepal aviation authority official, reported Reuters.

According to the BBC, rescue operations involving hundreds of Nepalese soldiers are taking place at the crash site, in the gorge of the Seti River — less than 2km away from the airport.

The twin-engine ATR 72 aircraft operated by Yeti Airlines was flying from Kathmandu, the capital of Nepal, airlines spokesman Sudarshan Bartaula was quoted by Reuters as saying.

Among those onboard include two infants, four crew members and 10 foreign nationals.

A Nepal airport official said that the plane carried five Indians, four Russians, one Irish, two South Korean, one Australian, one French and one Argentinian.

According to Reuters, the plane was said to have last made contact with the airport from Seti Gorge at 10:30am before crashing.

Bartaula also added that the plane crashed between the old and new Pokhara airports.

Plane seen turning sharply before crash

Video of the crash is circulating online, showing thick black smoke spewing from the crash site.

Rescue workers and crowds of people can be seen gathered around the wreckage.

"Half of the plane is on the hillside," said a local resident speaking to Reuters.

"The other half has fallen into the gorge of the Seti river."

Another video appears to show the plane performing a low sharp turn while flying over a populated area.

15-year-old aircraft involved in crash

Yeti Airlines said on its website that it has six ATR 72 aircrafts in its fleet.

The aircraft involved in the crash is 15 years old, wrote Flightrader 24 in a tweet.

Reuters reported that air accidents are not uncommon in Nepal, as weather can change quickly and make for dangerous flying conditions.

According to the BBC, another crash in May 2022 in the northern Nepalese district of Mustang saw 22 people killed.

Nepal's Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal has called an emergency cabinet meeting after the plane crash.

Top photos from Flightmode/Twitter and AmanDwivedi/Twitter

This S'porean Liverpool fan watched Tottenham Hotspur vs. Arsenal live. It was sensational.

The North London derby is a sight to see live and in person.

January 16, 2023, 11:03 AM

54% of S'porean workers would be willing to accept slightly less pay for benefit of family or personal life: IPS Survey

The survey was conducted to assess Singapore's workforce preparedness, aspirations, and perceptions of social mobility.

January 16, 2023, 11:00 AM

Woman, 60, loses S$600 to pickpocket at Temple Street in Chinatown during CNY period

Low crime doesn't mean no crime.

January 16, 2023, 10:56 AM

Mural artist Yip Yew Chong finishes 60m painting of old S'pore after 1.5 years

He has plans to exhibit the full painting later this year.

January 16, 2023, 09:42 AM

M'sian man travelling to S'pore killed in accident, wife seeks witnesses to prove his innocence

The CCTV at the location was not functioning.

January 15, 2023, 09:03 PM

Bus & truck drivers stop to fight car engine fire in Tampines before SCDF's arrival

Public-spiritedness.

January 15, 2023, 08:43 PM

Miss Universe Thailand dons dress made of drink can tabs, pays tribute to garbage collector parents

She grew up in poverty in Bangkok.

January 15, 2023, 07:10 PM

Heartland Mall in Kovan charges patrons S$0.20 to use 1st floor toilets, others don't have fees

Would you pay?

January 15, 2023, 05:48 PM

Pork belly hung outside Bukit Batok HDB flat drips soy sauce on neighbour's clean laundry

Not the first incident.

January 15, 2023, 03:39 PM

M'sian firefighter tries to coax dog off 7th storey ledge with treats, dog 'ignores' him

The fire department was baffled as to how the dog ended up stuck up there as it would have to go over a high wall.

January 15, 2023, 02:13 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.