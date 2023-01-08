Barbie Hsu's ex-husband accused her of allegedly stopping their children from visiting grandparents during vacation

Taiwanese actress and variety show host Barbie Hsu, popularly known as "Big S", has been criticised by her former husband, Wang Xiaofei, in a new video circulating on Weibo.

In Nov 2021, Hsu has filed for divorce from Wang, a Chinese businessman, after more than 10 years of marriage.

Wang: Change your lawyer

According to Wang in a broadcast on Jan. 7, he had received a letter from Hsu's lawyer which said that the children could not come over to Beijing during the winter vacation to visit his family and see their grandparents.

The reason for why they could not come over was not spelled out in the video although Weibo posts have suggested that this is due to the epidemic.

In responding to the letter, Wang slammed Hsu for using a lawyer to address the matter.

He also issued a demand to Hsu, adding that unless she changed the lawyer who had sent the letter to him, he would not talk to her.

Wang also branded Hsu's current husband, South Korean singer, Koo Jun-yup (known as DJ Koo), a criminal and said that he did not want to see their daughter live together with him, on account of her young age.

Hsu and Wang have an eight-year-old daughter and a six-year-old son.

Wang then put up another Weibo post on Jan. 8 in which he explained that his agitation during the broadcast had been due to the lawyer's letter.

He also added that his plea was very simple -- to let the children come to Beijing to see their grandparents.

Previously took umbrage at the accusation that he does not want anything to do with the children

Earlier in November 2022, it was reported that Hsu filed a petition with the court, alleging that Wang stopped paying for her living expenses in March,

The arrangement is understood to be part of their divorce agreement.

The court ruled that Wang’s assets in Taiwan, such as S Hotel which he had named after his former wife, could be seized as Hsu has provided evidence.

In response to the news, Wang posted 21 updates on his Weibo account.

These updates included the following points:

He has paid a total of RMB 40,490,786 (S$7,764,103) for their children's school fees and expenses, along with the salaries of Hsu's driver and helper.

He refuses to pay the electricity bill as Hsu has remarried.

He takes umbrage at Hsu and Hsu's mother's accusations of him not wanting to have anything to do with his children.

In a post on Nov. 25, Wang also claimed that Hsu did not allow him to see his children.

