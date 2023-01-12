Got7's BamBam in S'pore, says Hainanese chicken rice 'top 5 food' in his life

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
Another K-pop artist is on our shores.
BamBam from K-pop boy group Got7 announced his arrival in Singapore via a Twitter post on Jan. 11.
In the tweet, the Thai rapper mentioned that Hainanese chicken rice is "one of the Top5 food (sic)" in his life.
this is one of the Top5 food in my life🇸🇬🔥— BamBam (@BamBam1A) January 11, 2023
Hainan Chicken Rice pic.twitter.com/RhvoWU811T
He also attached a photo of his sumptuous steamed chicken rice set and a selfie of himself with the set meal.
It also appears that he had his meal with a glass of beer.
In an earlier tweet from Jan. 10, BamBam hinted that he was coming to Singapore for a Gentle Monster event.
See you tomorrow Singapore🇸🇬 #Gentlemonster pic.twitter.com/PFjvM6wFx3— BamBam (@BamBam1A) January 10, 2023
Unfortunately, event details are sparse... even to BamBam himself.
idk where it is too😂— BamBam (@BamBam1A) January 10, 2023
Other chicken rice lover
BamBam isn't the only K-pop idol that enjoys a good plate of Hainanese chicken rice.
His bandmate, Jackson Wang, is a big fan of the local dish as well.
At his Singapore concert on Dec. 23, 2022, Wang publicly declared that the best Hainanese chicken rice is in Singapore.
@nova.mothership Not we say one, is @Jackson Wang 王嘉爾 잭슨 say one 👀 #fyp #sgtiktok #jacksonwang ♬ original sound - nova.mothership
Men of taste.
