Got7's BamBam in S'pore, says Hainanese chicken rice 'top 5 food' in his life

Another K-pop artist is on our shores.

BamBam from K-pop boy group Got7 announced his arrival in Singapore via a Twitter post on Jan. 11.

In the tweet, the Thai rapper mentioned that Hainanese chicken rice is "one of the Top5 food (sic)" in his life.

this is one of the Top5 food in my life🇸🇬🔥

Hainan Chicken Rice pic.twitter.com/RhvoWU811T — BamBam (@BamBam1A) January 11, 2023

He also attached a photo of his sumptuous steamed chicken rice set and a selfie of himself with the set meal.

It also appears that he had his meal with a glass of beer.

In an earlier tweet from Jan. 10, BamBam hinted that he was coming to Singapore for a Gentle Monster event.

Unfortunately, event details are sparse... even to BamBam himself.

idk where it is too😂 — BamBam (@BamBam1A) January 10, 2023

Other chicken rice lover

BamBam isn't the only K-pop idol that enjoys a good plate of Hainanese chicken rice.

His bandmate, Jackson Wang, is a big fan of the local dish as well.

At his Singapore concert on Dec. 23, 2022, Wang publicly declared that the best Hainanese chicken rice is in Singapore.

Men of taste.

Top image from @bambam1a on Twitter and Instagram.