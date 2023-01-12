Back

Got7's BamBam in S'pore, says Hainanese chicken rice 'top 5 food' in his life

Good taste.

Fasiha Nazren | January 12, 2023, 11:16 AM

Another K-pop artist is on our shores.

BamBam from K-pop boy group Got7 announced his arrival in Singapore via a Twitter post on Jan. 11.

In the tweet, the Thai rapper mentioned that Hainanese chicken rice is "one of the Top5 food (sic)" in his life.

He also attached a photo of his sumptuous steamed chicken rice set and a selfie of himself with the set meal.

It also appears that he had his meal with a glass of beer.

In an earlier tweet from Jan. 10, BamBam hinted that he was coming to Singapore for a Gentle Monster event.

Unfortunately, event details are sparse... even to BamBam himself.

Other chicken rice lover

BamBam isn't the only K-pop idol that enjoys a good plate of Hainanese chicken rice.

His bandmate, Jackson Wang, is a big fan of the local dish as well.

At his Singapore concert on Dec. 23, 2022, Wang publicly declared that the best Hainanese chicken rice is in Singapore.

@nova.mothership Not we say one, is @Jackson Wang 王嘉爾 잭슨 say one 👀 #fyp #sgtiktok #jacksonwang ♬ original sound - nova.mothership

Men of taste.

Top image from @bambam1a on Twitter and Instagram.

