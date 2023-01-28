Back

Popular M'sian specialty coffee café opens 1st S'pore outlet at Seah Street

New coffee place in town.

Yen Zhi Yi | January 28, 2023, 04:40 PM

There's a new café along Seah Street which opened earlier this month.

Ask Coffee Roastery, or AKUSUKAKOPI, is a Malaysian coffee roaster based in Shah Alam, Selangor.

Adorned with white, golden and light yellow furniture, Ask Coffee Roastery's bright interior gives off immaculate warm vibes.

Apart from the sit-down area, the store also features a retail section for its coffee beans.

Image via Google Maps/Darren Hawkins

It is located in front of Raffles Hotel and is a 10-minute walk from City Hall MRT.

The menu

Ask Coffee Roastery has a selection of coffees made from self-roasted house blends, including:

  • Espresso (S$4)

  • White coffee (S$6-S$7)

  • Flavoured coffee (S$7-S$8)

There is also a small pastry selection available.

Strong online presence

Prior to its opening in Singapore, Ask Coffee Roastery has already gained a steady following on its Instagram account.

It also runs an online store that sells its original house blends.

It has named its blends “SATU”, “DUA”, “TIGA” and “EMPAT” which can be translated to one, two, three and four.

Image via AKUSUKAKOPI

The roastery also regularly uploads videos onto its YouTube account, with content such as coffee bean roasting, brewing and reviews.

Ask Coffee Roastery

Address: 32 Seah St, Singapore 188388

Opening Hours:

Weekdays: 9:30am to 4:30pm

Weekends: 10am to 4:30pm

Top images via Instagram/@akusukakopi.sg

