Artbox S’pore 2023 has Thai Michelin Bib Gourmand eatery with famous char siew

Yum.

Russell Ang | January 28, 2023, 04:18 PM

Events

If you didn’t know yet, Artbox will be returning to Singapore in February and March 2023 after three years.

The lifestyle and retail event, which is originally from Bangkok, will be held at the Singapore Expo for the first time.

What to expect

Spanning close to 10,000 square feet, the air-conditioned space will see a line-up of close to 300 local and regional vendors.

Photo via Artbox

Michelin Bib Gourmand char siew

Foodies can look forward to trying savouries from Michelin Bib Gourmand restaurant Tung Jai Yang.

The Bangkok-based restaurant will sell its signature Cantonese-style barbeque pork for the first time in Singapore.

Here's a look at their food:

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by TUNG JAI YANG (Forkroasting) (@tangjaiyang)

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by TUNG JAI YANG (Forkroasting) (@tangjaiyang)

Apart from the food options, there will also be booths selling fashion apparel, fragrances, jewellery, homewares, and artisan crafts.

For the more adventurous, there will also be booths offering aura reading, henna, and Jagua body art.

Art installations

You can also check out various art installations such as the "3-level high Hero Structure" by visual artist Aundraj Jude.

Photo courtesy of Artbox

Located at the heart of the exhibition hall, this installation comprises of octagon-shaped containers stacked vertically with projection mapping.

Other installations include vibrant artworks by artists Lester Lim and tokidoki which encompasses the entire event space.

Photo courtesy of Artbox

Roving minigames

Besides this, there will also be a slew of minigames organised by media company SGAG, whom organiser Invade is collaborating with.

Photo courtesy of Artbox

One can consider trying out the Beam of Painan obstacle course that will test participants’ pain thresholds and determination.

It consists of a 15-metre balancing beam lined with acupuncture mats.

Those who complete the obstacle course in the fastest time will be able to win up to S$888 in cash.

Artbox 2023

Where: Singapore Expo

When: Feb. 24 - 26 & Mar. 3 - 5

Tickets: S$5 per person, per entry

Visitors who want to attend all six days of the event can buy a season pass, which costs S$30 per person and grants you priority entry.

Click here to purchase tickets.

Top image courtesy of Artbox and via @tangjaiyang on Instagram

