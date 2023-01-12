Back

2022 O-Level results: 86.2% of candidates passed at least 5 subjects, 0.6% higher than 2021 cohort

23,684 candidates sat for the exams.

Nixon Tan | January 12, 2023, 03:10 PM

The results of the 2022 Singapore-Cambridge General Certificate of Education Ordinary Level (GCE O-Level) Examination were released today (Jan. 12).

According to a joint press release by the Ministry of Education (MOE) and Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board (SEAB), 23,684 candidates sat for last year's O-Level exams.

23,625 (99.8 per cent) of these candidates have at least one O-Level pass.

Meanwhile, 22,868 (96.6 per cent) have three or more passes, and 20,406 (86.2 per cent) have five or more passes.

The latter is higher than the 85.6 per cent who scored at least five passes in 2021.

MOE and SEAB note that the results are "comparable" to the performance of candidates for the GCE O-Level exams in previous years.

Joint Admissions Exercise

According to the press release, students who wish to apply for admission into junior colleges (JCs), Millennia Institute (MI), polytechnics, and Institute of Technical Education (ITE) can do so via the Joint Admissions Exercise (JAE).

The JAE registration period will be from 3pm today to Jan. 17, 4pm.

Eligible candidates will receive Form A together with their results when they collect it in person.

Those not able to collect their Form A from their schools, or appoint someone else collect it on their behalf by Jan. 16 may contact their schools for assistance.

Form A will have the applicant's GCE O-Level exam results, the courses that they are eligible to apply for under the JAE, and their JAE PIN which allows them access to JAE-Internet System (JAE-IS).

Private candidates who are eligible for JAE will receive their Form A via post.

All candidates who are eligible for JAE can also download a copy of the Form A from the JAE-IS using Singpass during the registration period.

The JAE-IS can be accessed from Jan. 12, 3pm to Jan. 17, 4pm for students to submit their course choices. More information about the JAE can be found here.

Education and Career Guidance (ECG)

Students looking for guidance on their education options can approach their teachers or the ECG counsellors at their respective schools.

The following websites are also available for students to find out more about the range of education options and career pathways available to them:

Students can also make an appointment for online or phone counselling with an ECG counsellor from the ECG Centre at MOE Headquarters at Grange Road via the e-Appointment system.

Alternatively, they can call the ECG hotline at 6831 1420 or email [email protected]

The MOE ECG Centre will offer online or phone counselling from Jan 5. to Jan. 21, 9am to 5pm (9am to 12pm on Saturdays).

Top photo via MOE on Facebook

