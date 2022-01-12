Back

2021 O-Level results: 85.6% of candidates score at least 5 passes, slightly higher than 2020 cohort

99.8% of the candidates have at least one O-Level pass.

Syahindah Ishak | January 12, 2022, 03:00 PM

The results for the 2021 GCE O-Level Examination were released today (Jan. 12).

According to the Ministry of Education (MOE), a total of 23,555 candidates sat for the 2021 O-Level exam.

23,515 (99.8 per cent) of the candidates have at least one O-Level pass, and 22,716 (96.4 per cent) have at least three passes.

20,152 (85.6 per cent) have at least five passes. This is slightly higher than the 85.4 per cent in the previous year.

"This is comparable to the performance of candidates for the GCE O-Level Examination in previous years, notwithstanding Covid-19," MOE said in a press release.

Received their results in accordance to SMMs

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, arrangements were made for school candidates to receive their results in their respective classrooms.

Only school candidates collecting their results were allowed entry into the school premises, with Safe Management Measures (SMMs) in place.

Private candidates will be notified of their individual result by post as per previous years, said MOE.

All candidates are also able to access their results online via the Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board’s (SEAB) Candidates Portal.

Joint Admissions Exercise

Students who wish to apply for admission to Junior Colleges (JCs), Millennia Institute (MI), polytechnics, and the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) may do so via the Joint Admissions Exercise (JAE) using their O-Level examination results.

The JAE registration period is from 3pm today (Jan. 12) to 4pm on Jan. 17.

Students can submit their course choices through the JAE website here.

Education and Career Guidance

Students can approach their teachers or Education and Career Guidance (ECG) counsellors for guidance on their education options.

Students can also refer to the MySkillsFuture portal to find out more about the range of education options and career pathways available.

Online or phone counselling with an ECG counsellor is also an option for students who wish to do so.

They can make an appointment for online, over the phone at 6831 1420, or by emailing [email protected]

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image from MOE/Facebook.

