2020 O-Level results: 85.4% score at least 5 passes, slightly higher than 2019 cohort

The results for the 2020 GCE O-Level Examination were released on today (Jan. 11) at 2pm.

23,688 students sat for the O-Level examination, and they collected their results from their secondary schools earlier today.

Due to Covid-19 safe management measures, students received their results in their individual classrooms rather than as a cohort, as in previous years, according to the Ministry of Education (MOE).

85.4% had at least 5 passes

According to an MOE press release, out of the 23,688 students who sat for the O-Level exam, 23,666 of them — or 99.9 per cent — have at least one O-Level pass. This is the same percentage as the 2019 cohort.

22,938, or 96.8 per cent, have three or more passes, compared to 96.5 per cent the previous year.

And 20,220, or 85.4 per cent, had at least five O-Level passes. This is slightly higher than 2019, when 85.2 per cent of the cohort scored at least five passes.

Joint Admissions Exercise

Students who wish to apply for admission to Junior Colleges (JCs), Millennia Institute (MI), polytechnics, and Institute of Technical Education (ITE) may do so via the Joint Admissions Exercise (JAE) using their O-Level examination results.

Students can submit their course choices through the JAE-Internet System between 3pm on Monday, Jan. 11 and 4pm on Friday, Jan. 15.

Education & Career Guidance

Students who would like guidance on their educational options may approach their teachers or the Education and Career Guidance (ECG) counsellors working with their schools, wrote MOE.

Students can also refer to the interactive MySkillsFuture portal to find out more about the range of education options and career pathways available to them.

Online or phone counselling with an ECG counsellor is also an option for students who wish to do so. They can book an appointment online, over the phone at +65 6831 1420, or by emailing [email protected]

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo via Facebook / Ministry of Education, Singapore.