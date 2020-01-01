‘O’ Level results: 85.2% score at least 5 passes in 2019, higher than 2018

Students who sat for the 2019 Singapore-Cambridge General Certificate of Education Ordinary Level (GCE O-Level) Examination collected their results today.

About 85.2 per cent of the cohort in 2019 scored at least five passes during the “O” Level examinations.

This is higher than 2018’s performance where 84.8 per cent of the cohort scored at least five passes.

“A total of 24,409 candidates sat for the 2019 GCE O-Level Examination,” said the Ministry of Education (MOE) in a news release.

99.9 per cent of the candidates received at least one “O” Level pass.

96.5 per cent of then received at least three “O” Level passes.

“The performance of students in this cohort is comparable to the performance of the 2018 cohort,” said MOE.

Joint Admissions Exercise opened

Students who wish to apply for admission to Junior Colleges (JCs), Millennia Institute (MI), polytechnics, and the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) may do so via the Joint Admissions Exercise (JAE) which opens at 3pm today(Jan. 13).

The Joint Admissions Exercise closes at 4pm on Friday (Jan. 17).

If you need education and career guidance

“Students who would like guidance on their education options can approach their teachers or the Education and Career Guidance(ECG) Counsellors supporting their schools,” said the ministry.

The MySkillsFuture portal also provides information on the different education options, career pathways, and courses best suited to students’ strengths, interests and abilities.

Alternatively, students can make an appointment to see an ECG counsellor at the ministry’s Education and Career Guidance Centre at Grange Road until Jan. 24.

Appointments can be made via three methods:

Booking it online via the e-Appointment system Calling 6831 1420 Emailing [email protected]

Top image via Eduaid.com.sg