Yolé opens first café in S'pore Chinatown with froyo, ice cream & savoury food

Froyo lovers will be happy to know that Singapore's first Yolé Cafe has opened.

Located along Pagoda Street, the café serves frozen yogurt, ice cream and a selection of sweet and savoury food options.

Tropical beach-inspired interior

The interior is brightly-lit and spacious, with many different seating options available -- sofa seats, high tables and regular tables.

The café is also decorated with potted plants and hanging lights.

Froyo and ice cream

Apart from the froyo cups and the Ibiza (from S$7.50) that are available in typical Yolé outlets, Yolé Café offers frozen yogurt with twists -- served in freshly made cones (from S$7.50), waffle bowls (from S$8.50), affogatos (S$7.50) and twist (S$6.50).

For those who aren't fans of froyo, there's also freshly churned ice cream in flavours like Strawberry, Peanut Butter, Lotus Cookies, and Pistachio.

Café exclusive food

If sweet treats aren't enough , you can choose from a selection of sweet and savoury mains, comprising sandwiches, toast and bowls.

The prices of these dishes range from S$14.90 to S$18.90.

Speciality drinks, coffee and tea

Coffee and tea lovers can order coffee from S$4.50 and tea from S$5.50.

If you're feeling fancy, order the Matcha Cubes Latte (S$7.90) or the Coffee Cubes Latte (S$7.90).

Speciality drinks, such as Lychee Iced Tea and Pina Colada Soda (S$7.50), Boba Shakes (S$8.50), Raspberry Matcha Latte, Mango Blue Island and Pistachio Latte (S$8.90), are also available.

Yolé Café

Address: 30 Pagoda Street, Singapore 059189

Opening Hours: 11am - 10pm, daily

