Back

Yolé opens first café in S'pore Chinatown with froyo, ice cream & savoury food

Another café to visit.

Hayley Foong | December 21, 2022, 04:47 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Froyo lovers will be happy to know that Singapore's first Yolé Cafe has opened.

Located along Pagoda Street, the café serves frozen yogurt, ice cream and a selection of sweet and savoury food options.

Tropical beach-inspired interior

Photo by Hayley Foong

The interior is brightly-lit and spacious, with many different seating options available -- sofa seats, high tables and regular tables.

The café is also decorated with potted plants and hanging lights.

Photo by Hayley Foong

Photo by Hayley Foong

Froyo and ice cream

Photo by Hayley Foong

Apart from the froyo cups and the Ibiza (from S$7.50) that are available in typical Yolé outlets, Yolé Café offers frozen yogurt with twists -- served in freshly made cones (from S$7.50),  waffle bowls (from S$8.50), affogatos (S$7.50) and twist (S$6.50).

Photo by Hayley Foong

Photo by Hayley Foong

Photo by Hayley Foong

For those who aren't fans of froyo, there's also freshly churned ice cream in flavours like Strawberry, Peanut Butter, Lotus Cookies, and Pistachio.

Café exclusive food

Photo by Hayley Foong

If sweet treats aren't enough , you can choose from a selection of sweet and savoury mains, comprising sandwiches, toast and bowls.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Yolé Cafe (@yolecafe)

The prices of these dishes range from S$14.90 to S$18.90.

Speciality drinks, coffee and tea

Photo by Hayley Foong

Coffee and tea lovers can order coffee from S$4.50 and tea from S$5.50.

If you're feeling fancy, order the Matcha Cubes Latte (S$7.90) or the Coffee Cubes Latte (S$7.90).

Speciality drinks, such as Lychee Iced Tea and Pina Colada Soda (S$7.50), Boba Shakes (S$8.50), Raspberry Matcha Latte, Mango Blue Island and Pistachio Latte (S$8.90), are also available.

Yolé Café

Address: 30 Pagoda Street, Singapore 059189

Opening Hours: 11am - 10pm, daily

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top images from Hayley Foong.

BTO pricing debate between Sim Ann & Leong Mun Wai to move beyond Facebook & into Parliament

Parliament incoming.

December 21, 2022, 11:54 PM

South Korean convenience store chain emart24 opening 1st S'pore outlet in Jurong on Dec. 23, 2022

The second outlet, located in NEX, will open a day later.

December 21, 2022, 11:41 PM

Man breaks into vacant junior colleges to steal wires & electrical cables, repairs cost S$1.24 million

He committed 11 instances of house-breaking theft, over a period of around 6 months from Oct. 2019 to April 2020.

December 21, 2022, 10:21 PM

I served highballs to my colleagues & won approval from those who don’t drink much

Here’s a toast to getting through 2022!

December 21, 2022, 06:30 PM

MOH aware of rising demand for fever & cold medication, will work to ensure supply for S'poreans

The public is advised to purchase from generic brands and buy only for their consumption.

December 21, 2022, 05:57 PM

Chick abandoned in box in Yishun HDB block lift, woman brings it home to keep it safe

Likely abandoned or lured inside.

December 21, 2022, 05:45 PM

Meet therapy horses, eat gelato & watch an outdoor movie for a good cause this Christmas

All ticket proceeds go to EQUAL, a charity.

December 21, 2022, 05:38 PM

Genting landslide: 26th victim found hugging his dog

25th victim recovered was a girl.

December 21, 2022, 04:35 PM

'You guys were quite mean': Former 'Police & Thief' child actor recalls on-set bullying by co-stars

Fighting all day long.

December 21, 2022, 04:24 PM

Bacha Coffee opens largest store in the world at Changi Airport Terminal 3 with stained-glass ceilings

Size matters.

December 21, 2022, 04:09 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.