S'pore neighbour to fellow neighbour: Kindly stop screaming during 3am World Cup match & hope Argentina wins, thank you

More people in Singapore have been falling sick this year-end World Cup season -- while some are evidently sick of all that shouting and jumping up and down when matches are broadcast live into homes here from 3am to 5am.

Proof?

A public notice was pasted at a public housing block to inform the occupant on the ninth floor that their antics this World Cup is keeping others up at night.

Just based on the shouting, the long-suffering neighbour who wrote the note was able to deduce that the World Cup watcher was an Argentina fan.

The notice read:

To Our Lovely Neighbour at #09-09 I know now is World Cup Season and it is coming to the end soon. But I hope we can seek your corpation to lower your voice and screaming down when the match starts at 3am in the morning. Argentina won 3 goals against Croatia and you screamed 3 times. We need to work on the following days. We seek for your understanding and thank you very much. Hope Argentina will win the world cup. From your Neighbours

It is not known which estate this notice was put up in.

Background

Argentina defeated Croatia 3:0 in the semi-finals of the 2022 Fifa World Cup to advance to the finals.

Argentina took the lead in the 34th minute after Lionel Messi scored from the penalty spot.

With that goal, Messi surpassed Gabriel Batistuta as Argentina's all-time leading World Cup goal scorer.

Top photos via Fifa World Cup Twitter & publicnoticesg