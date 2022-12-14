Back

Argentina advances to 2022 FIFA World Cup final after beating Croatia 3-0

Which country will they go against in the final?

Syahindah Ishak | December 14, 2022, 05:00 AM

Events

Argentina has defeated Croatia 3:0 in the semi-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup and will advance to the finals.

First half

Argentina took the lead in the 34th minute after Lionel Messi scored from the penalty spot.

With this goal, Messi has surpassed Gabriel Batistuta as Argentina's all-time leading goalscorer at the FIFA World Cup.

About five minutes after Messi's goal, 22-year-old Julián Álvarez doubled Argentina's lead with a solo effort.

The first half ended with a scoreline of 2-0 to Argentina.

Second half

Croatia started the second half strong, creating chances on goal and gaining more possession of the ball.

But it was Argentina who found the back of the net as Álvarez slotted the ball past Croatian goalkeeper Dominik Livaković in the 69th minute.

Croatia's captain and star player Luka Modrić, who had probably played his last ever FIFA World Cup match, was subbed out in the 81st minute.

There was five minutes of added time, but Croatia still couldn't find the back of the net.

Argentina won the game 3-0 at the end of 95 minutes.

With this win, Argentina will advance to the finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

They will face either France or Morocco.

Top images via FIFA World Cup/Twitter.

