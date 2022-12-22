S'pore woman, 32, arrested for allegedly splashing alcohol at police officers during ZoukOut

A 32-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly using criminal force to deter police officers from discharging their duties.

Allegedly splashed alcohol at police officers during ZoukOut

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) said in its Dec. 22 news release that they were alerted at about 2:20am on Dec. 4, 2022 about a VIP stage that had sank at the ZoukOut event held at Siloso Beach Sentosa.

Police officers at the scene were helping to evacuate partygoers when the woman allegedly splashed them with what was believed to be alcohol.

Police officers from Clementi Police Division established the identity of the woman using footage from their drone that was deployed at the event and images from the police officers’ body worn cameras, and through ground enquiries.

The woman was arrested on Dec. 7, 2022 and police investigations are ongoing.

If found guilty, she may face jail of up to four years, a fine, or both.

Police advise public to abide by officers' directions

SPF said they have zero tolerance towards such brazen acts of violence towards their officers or public servants carrying out their duties.

They said they will not hesitate to take firm action against those who endanger the public safety and the safety of their officers.

SPF advised members of the public to abide by the directions of police and security officers during the upcoming year-end celebratory events.

Congratulations on making it to the end of this article. That makes you different. The sort who likes to consume such content. And possibly create your own. For us. The type of content to get more of our readers to stick till the end. Want to write for us? Check this out.

Top image from ZoukOut/Facebook