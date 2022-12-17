Back

Uncle selling cute pouches at PLQ 'thankful' for more customers after TikToker featured him

He'll only be there till Dec. 25, 2022.

Lee Wei Lin | December 17, 2022, 12:43 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

An uncle selling cute pouches and bags on the ground floor of Paya Lebar Quarter (PLQ) found himself going viral on TikTok after he was featured by a user on the platform.

Finding fame

TikTok user @genevievesjy, also known as gen, uploaded a video after buying a drawstring pouch for S$8 from the man.

He told her he only makes "a few cents" on some days, and she asked people to "come down and support him" if they could.

@genevievesjythe sanrio patches are actually really cute and only $2 each!!! pls support the uncle at PLQ level 1 if you can🥹♬ original sound - gen🍒

Her video has garnered over 135,000 views to date.

'Thankful' for her help

Mothership spoke to the uncle, who identified himself only by his surname, Cheng.

He and his wife, who are both in their 60s, man the stall daily from 10am to 10pm.

Photo by Lee Wei Lin

"Some days we pack up at about 9pm because there are no customers," Cheng explained.

He continued:

"I'm very thankful for what [gen] has done because business has improved since her video was posted online.

But we don't want to be famous.

We're just retirees trying to earn a living. We're selling things at quite an affordable price, so our profit margins are quite small."

A zippered pouch with a small iron-on patch costs S$7.

Photo by Lee Wei Lin

Will only be at PLQ till Dec. 25

Cheng shared that he will only be at PLQ until Dec. 25.

He used to operate his business at Novena, where business was "slow" on most days.

The couple is unsure if they will be operating at a new location next year.

Stocks at his current pushcart are currently running low.

"We don't want people to come down and be disappointed if they don't get what they want," he said.

"We didn't buy a lot because we weren't sure if we would have any customers."

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top photos by Lee Wei Lin

Man, 27, dies in traffic accident on Woodlands Road, 61-year-old driver taken to hospital

The accident happened along Woodlands Road towards Kranji Road at 4.30pm on Dec. 16.

December 17, 2022, 06:41 PM

Ash Ketchum ends 25-year journey after finally becoming a Pokémon master

New series to air in 2023.

December 17, 2022, 04:56 PM

Boy, 10, says he threw Boon Lay cat from 22nd floor as he 'did not receive love & care from his family'

A makeshift memorial has been set up.

December 17, 2022, 04:37 PM

Chinese nationals in S'pore sending Panadol back home due to alleged shortage in China

Rising cases.

December 17, 2022, 04:37 PM

SFA orders recall of two milk tea products with unpermitted food addictives

Take note.

December 17, 2022, 03:57 PM

S’pore actress Apple Chan starts S$2.5 million endoscopy centre in Jurong with sec school friend

They hope to expand to more heartland areas in 2023.

December 17, 2022, 03:15 PM

SingPost to increase postage rates from Jan. 1, 2023 in first revision since 2014

They attributed the revised rates to the GST increase and rise in operating costs.

December 17, 2022, 03:12 PM

PM Lee thanks M'sian PM Anwar for assistance to S'poreans affected by Genting Highland landslide

Three S'poreans were rescued from the landslide.

December 17, 2022, 02:54 PM

41% of 1,000 S'porean respondents unhappy with current housing measures: Seedly survey

They don't think current measures are enough to keep housing affordable.

December 17, 2022, 12:28 PM

S'pore to expect more thundery showers in Dec. 2022, temperature to drop to 23°C on a few days

Northeast Monsoon.

December 17, 2022, 11:31 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.