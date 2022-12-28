Japanese unagi fast food chain Unatoto opening 1st S'pore outlet in Tanjong Pagar on Jan. 25, dons from S$8.50

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
Those working in the Central Business District (CBD) will have one more food option come Jan. 25, 2023 when Japanese unagi fast food chain Unatoto opens its first Singapore outlet.
The eatery, known in Japan for its pocket-friendly prices, will serve up dons from S$8.50.
Unagi dons
Apart from the unagi dons (or unadon), which are priced at S$9.50 for the standard portion and S$14.50 for the double portion, Unatoto also has other options for eel lovers, such as these:
Unajyu Regular (S$12)
Hitsumabushi (S$13.50)
Unagi Tempura Don (S$15)
Not just unagi
If you're not a fan of unagi, they have other options available too, such as these:
Chicken and Egg Don (S$8.50)
Aburi Pork Cheese Sushi Roll (S$12.80)
Steamed Clams with Sake (S$6.80)
There are also a variety of skewers available from S$2.80.
Nice.
Unatoto Singapore
Address: 7 Wallich St, #B1-03 Guoco Tower, Singapore 078884
Opening hours: 11am - 10pm, daily from Jan. 25
Top photos from @nadai_unatoto_asakusa & @nadai_unatoto on Instagram
