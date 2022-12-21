Ukraine President Zelensky visits US for 1st time since Russian invasion, brings battlefield flag as gift

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky visited the frontline town of Bakhmut on Dec. 20, while the country marked 300 days since the Russian invasion began.

He then flew to Washington DC, U.S. in person for the first time since the invasion.

Frontline city

According to the Washington Post, Zelensky's visit to the frontline city was unannounced.

Zelensky distributed medals to the Ukrainian defenders, praising their bravery and determination.

Zelensky’s “Bakhmut Speech” today.



A speech that will go down in the history books.pic.twitter.com/fH1HPCBQKl — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) December 20, 2022

The city of Bakhmut, located in the eastern part of Ukraine , has been the scene of fierce fighting for several months.

Zelensky has previously made similar visits to other frontline cities, most notably the cities of Kharkiv, Izyum, and recently Kherson, usually in the wake of their liberation from Russian occupation.

These cities or their surrounding areas have largely returned to Ukrainian control after the massive Ukrainian September and November offensives which led to the retreat of Russian forces.

Joint session

Zelensky then went from Bakhmut to Washington D.C., meeting with United States President Joe Biden, and being given the rare honour of addressing a joint session of Congress.

This is a special honour not accorded to every visiting foreign leader. Singapore's then-Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew addressed a joint session of Congress in 1985.

According to the Washington Post, Zelensky brought with him a Ukrainian flag which had been signed by the soldiers in Bakhmut, which they said was to be a gift for the United States Congress.

Zelensky would personally hand the flag to the outgoing Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Monday - Ukrainian soldiers on the frontline city of Bakhmut hand Zelensky a signed Ukrainian flag.



Wednesday - Zelensky gives that flag to the US Congress. pic.twitter.com/LbAhlLhPuZ — Adam Schwarz (@AdamJSchwarz) December 22, 2022

Zelensky thanked Congress for the aid given so far, but also said more weapons and ammunition were required, although he also said there was no need for American troops.

He also warned that unless Russia was stopped in Ukraine, "it is just a matter of time when they will strike against your other allies if we do not stop them now," according to the Guardian.

Singapore's own veteran diplomat Professor Tommy Koh noted the rarity of addressing both Houses of Congress, describing Zelensky's speech as short, but eloquent and moving.

Rare in-person appearance

Zelensky has until now refused to leave his embattled country, famously rejecting an evacuation offer early in the war.

But he has been very proactive in promoting Ukraine's cause internationally, making video appearances in government bodies over the world, and at pop culture events such as the Oscars.

He even addressed attendees of the Shangri La Dialogues hosted in Singapore.

But Zelensky might now feel that he has reached the limit of what he can achieve from Ukraine, and is moving to secure military aid for an uncertain 2023.

While Zelensky received a standing ovation from U.S. lawmakers, it should be noted that the welcome was not universal, with one lawmaker commenting on the significant number of representatives who had chosen to not attend the session.

This disrespect is embarrassing. It embarrasses you, your constituents, the body we serve in, and our country. Huge numbers of President Zelensky's people have been killed in a bloody war they did not seek. We must be able to debate foreign policy without mocking human suffering. pic.twitter.com/f2eTTuD6Y1 — Rep. Don Beyer (@RepDonBeyer) December 22, 2022

Ukraine called for aid, many have answered

The U.S. has been Ukraine's most generous backer since the start of the February 24th invasion, providing vast quantities of war materiale, according to the BBC.

However, they are far from Ukraine's only supporter. Western nations such as Germany, France and the United Kingdom have provided billions of dollars in weaponry and training.

But Eastern European nations, especially those directly bordering Russia, have been equally enthusiastic. Countries such as Poland are providing Soviet Era military equipment, which Ukrainian soldiers have the training to use immediately.

According to Reuters, Eastern European donations are critical to helping Ukraine cope with power outages due to Russian missile attacks.

This is not to mention the unprecedented economic sanctions that many countries have placed on Russia, with the most recent economic restriction being a price cap on oil produced by Russia.

Singapore has also imposed sanctions on Russia, consisting of export controls on items that can be used directly as weapons in Ukraine, and items that can contribute to offensive cyber operations. It also blocks certain Russian banks and financial transactions connected to Russia.

Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean explained this is necessary due to the unprecedented attack, and Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan explained it was important for Singapore to stand up for its principles of sovereignty and political independence.

Brutal calculus

Despite recent gains by Ukraine lending an air of optimism to to the country, and many lauding the defence of their country, the eventual outcome of the war still remains very much in the balance.

Commentators such as former Permanent Secretary for Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs Bilahari Kausikan, shared his cautious opinion in a recent Facebook post.

Describing Western analysis as over-optimistic, he warned of a slow grinding war in the year to come, despite Ukraine's heroic gains thus far.

