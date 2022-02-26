'I need ammunition, not a ride': Ukraine President Zelensky refuses to be evacuated

Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine, is in danger of falling within days, according to U.S. intelligence officials.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky highlighted the dangers he was facing in a video conference with EU leaders.

BREAKING: In a video conference call last night Ukraine President Zelensky told EU leaders: "This might be the last time you see me alive", two sources briefed on the call told me — Barak Ravid (@BarakRavid) February 25, 2022

He also acknowledged things were going to get much worse.

Zelensky: "This night will be difficult, very difficult. But the morning will come." — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) February 25, 2022

And so it did.

A new dawn is breaking in Ukraine now, and the nation is still kicking asses — Illia Ponomarenko (@IAPonomarenko) February 26, 2022

Even though street fighting is reportedly taking place.

KYIV, Ukraine (@AP) — Kyiv officials say street fighting is underway against Russian invaders, urge residents to seek shelter. — James LaPorta (@JimLaPorta) February 26, 2022

It was also revealed that Zelensky was given the option to evacuate from Kyiv at the behest of the U.S. government.

According to the Associated Press and other wires, Zelensky said in response to the offer:

"The fight is here; I need ammunition, not a ride”

A senior US official with direct knowledge of the conversation also described Zelensky as upbeat.

Zelensky had previously debunked Russian propaganda that he has fled the capital Kyiv by defiantly posting a video of him and his team standing out on the city streets at night.

More recently, he posted yet another video of him debunking false rumours that Ukraine is laying down arms.

⚡️Zelensky posts another video filmed in central Kyiv.



"There's a lot of fake information online that I call on our army to lay down arms, and that there's evacuation," he said.



"I'm here. We won't lay down our arms. We will defend our state." pic.twitter.com/VKVY4XRUip — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) February 26, 2022

Image from Zelensky Twitter