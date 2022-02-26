Back

'I need ammunition, not a ride': Ukraine President Zelensky refuses to be evacuated

Zelensky had previously debunked Russian propaganda that he has fled the capital Kyiv by defiantly posting a video of him and his team standing out on the city streets at night.

Nyi Nyi Thet | February 26, 2022, 02:21 PM

Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine, is in danger of falling within days, according to U.S. intelligence officials.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky highlighted the dangers he was facing in a video conference with EU leaders.

He also acknowledged things were going to get much worse.

And so it did.

Even though street fighting is reportedly taking place.

It was also revealed that Zelensky was given the option to evacuate from Kyiv at the behest of the U.S. government.

According to the Associated Press and other wires, Zelensky said in response to the offer:

"The fight is here; I need ammunition, not a ride”

A senior US official with direct knowledge of the conversation also described Zelensky as upbeat.

More recently, he posted yet another video of him debunking false rumours that Ukraine is laying down arms.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Image from Zelensky Twitter

