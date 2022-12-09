Back

Spain fires coach Luis Enrique after World Cup exit

Spain lost to Morocco 0-3 on penalties.

Ruth Chai | December 09, 2022, 06:50 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Luis Enrique, the legendary coach of Spain's football team, was sacked by the Spanish football Federation (RFEF) on Thursday, Dec. 8.

This was after Spain's unexpected loss against Morocco on penalties (0-3).

Enrique will be replaced by Luis De la Fuente, Spain's under-21 manager.

Spain went into the match with many predicting that they could win the World Cup.

They beat Costa Rica soundly 7-0, and drew 1-1 with Germany.

This was enough for them to clinch second place in Group E, and enter the knockout round along with Japan on goal difference.

However, many could not believe their eyes when Spain lost to Morocco after a goalless match settled on penalties.

The African nation had not competed in the quarter-finals of the World Cup before.

The statement announcing the firing, translated from Spanish, thanked Enrique and his staff for the growth of the country's highly-lauded football team, but added that a "new project" should start.

"Both the RFEF president Luis Rubiales and sports director, Jose Francisco Molina have informed Luis Enrique of the decision. The RFEF would like to thank Luis Enrique and his entire coaching staff for the work done in the last few years," the statement added.

Enrique also posted a statement on his Twitter account, thanking the Spanish football association, the fans and the players.

He apologised for not being able to lead the team to victory, and also asked supporters to give De la Fuente their backing as he leads the team from now on.

Enrique said after the Morocco match that he was to blame for the defeat.

He was first appointed Spain coach in 2018, had a contract until the end of the year.

Related stories

Top photo via & via

China reportedly facing rise in cases after policy shift, but surge not shown in official data

Too soon to celebrate?

December 09, 2022, 05:56 PM

Arctic Monkeys performing first-time ever at S'pore Indoor Stadium on Feb. 28, 2023

First time in Singapore.

December 09, 2022, 05:56 PM

Dyson launching headphones with air-purifier in S'pore in March 2023

Tech.

December 09, 2022, 05:50 PM

Tin Jingyao, 22, places 2nd at Spanish chess tournament, rounding up breakout year for S'pore's youngest grandmaster

Enroute he scored a stunning victory over American prodigy Hans Niemann.

December 09, 2022, 05:27 PM

Mr Prata at Bedok Reservoir suspended 2 weeks for selling unclean food, sign says it's under renovation during this period

Quite normal for eateries to say they are under renovation when made to close temporarily.

December 09, 2022, 04:48 PM

Chinese woman broke four ribs in coughing fit after eating spicy food

The doctor said that her upper body lacked muscle strength.

December 09, 2022, 04:07 PM

Ex-NSF tells nurse her chest as flat as a 'runway', harasses teachers, military supervisor & public servants

He loitered outside his supervisor's homes and threatened the safety of their families.

December 09, 2022, 04:03 PM

Mother of fallen 19-year-old NSF firefighter 'heartbroken' after identifying son's body

Condolences.

December 09, 2022, 03:39 PM

Not sure when will Jesus return, Arsenal boss Arteta says: Reuters

When will Jesus return?

December 09, 2022, 02:50 PM

Free alcohol sampling at Ubi warehouse X’mas sale, over 50 bottles of wine, whisky, gin & more available

A good reason to actually not drive to the drive-thru sale.

December 09, 2022, 02:25 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.