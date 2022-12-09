Spain fires coach Luis Enrique after World Cup exit

Luis Enrique, the legendary coach of Spain's football team, was sacked by the Spanish football Federation (RFEF) on Thursday, Dec. 8.

This was after Spain's unexpected loss against Morocco on penalties (0-3).

Enrique will be replaced by Luis De la Fuente, Spain's under-21 manager.

Spain went into the match with many predicting that they could win the World Cup.

They beat Costa Rica soundly 7-0, and drew 1-1 with Germany.

This was enough for them to clinch second place in Group E, and enter the knockout round along with Japan on goal difference.

However, many could not believe their eyes when Spain lost to Morocco after a goalless match settled on penalties.

The African nation had not competed in the quarter-finals of the World Cup before.

The statement announcing the firing, translated from Spanish, thanked Enrique and his staff for the growth of the country's highly-lauded football team, but added that a "new project" should start.

"Both the RFEF president Luis Rubiales and sports director, Jose Francisco Molina have informed Luis Enrique of the decision. The RFEF would like to thank Luis Enrique and his entire coaching staff for the work done in the last few years," the statement added.

Enrique also posted a statement on his Twitter account, thanking the Spanish football association, the fans and the players.

He apologised for not being able to lead the team to victory, and also asked supporters to give De la Fuente their backing as he leads the team from now on.

Enrique said after the Morocco match that he was to blame for the defeat.

He was first appointed Spain coach in 2018, had a contract until the end of the year.

Related stories

Top photo via & via