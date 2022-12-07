Morocco eliminates former World Cup champion Spain on penalties, advances to last 8

Morocco eliminated former World Cup champion Spain in the knockout stage on Dec. 7 (Singapore time) via penalties after a 0-0 tie.

Morocco will advance to the 2022 World Cup quarter-finals.

Morocco made history

This is the first time Morocco has ever qualified for the quarter-finals.

They will also be the only African country in the last eight of the tournament.

Morocco is the fourth African team to reach this stage after Cameroon in 1990, Senegal in 2002, and Ghana in 2010.

Match ended 0-0 after extra time

The match between Morocco and Spain ended goalless at the end of 90 minutes.

The deadlock can't be broken! 🔒



We're heading for 30 more minutes 👀 #FIFAWorldCup | #Qatar2022 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 6, 2022

The game subsequently went into extra time.

However, both teams did not manage to find the back of the net.

120 minutes later and the deadlock cannot be broken. It's time for penalties 😳 #FIFAWorldCup | #Qatar2022 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 6, 2022

Penalties

Morocco and Spain then headed to the shootout to determine their fate in the tournament.

Three Spanish players missed their penalties, including Spain's captain Sergio Busquets.

Morocco's Achraf Hakimi, who was born in Spain, took the last penalty for his side and he calmly clipped a Panenka, securing Morocco the victory.

Morocco has yet to lose a game in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, and no opposition player has scored against them in this tournament thus far.

Morocco will face either Portugal or Switzerland in the quarter-finals.

Top images via FIFA World Cup/Twitter.