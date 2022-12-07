Morocco eliminates former World Cup champion Spain on penalties, advances to last 8

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
Morocco eliminated former World Cup champion Spain in the knockout stage on Dec. 7 (Singapore time) via penalties after a 0-0 tie.
Morocco will advance to the 2022 World Cup quarter-finals.
Morocco made history
This is the first time Morocco has ever qualified for the quarter-finals.
They will also be the only African country in the last eight of the tournament.
Morocco is the fourth African team to reach this stage after Cameroon in 1990, Senegal in 2002, and Ghana in 2010.
Match ended 0-0 after extra time
The match between Morocco and Spain ended goalless at the end of 90 minutes.
The deadlock can't be broken! 🔒— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 6, 2022
We're heading for 30 more minutes 👀 #FIFAWorldCup | #Qatar2022
The game subsequently went into extra time.
However, both teams did not manage to find the back of the net.
120 minutes later and the deadlock cannot be broken. It's time for penalties 😳 #FIFAWorldCup | #Qatar2022— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 6, 2022
Penalties
Morocco and Spain then headed to the shootout to determine their fate in the tournament.
Three Spanish players missed their penalties, including Spain's captain Sergio Busquets.
Morocco's Achraf Hakimi, who was born in Spain, took the last penalty for his side and he calmly clipped a Panenka, securing Morocco the victory.
The definition of holding your nerve. 🤯👑 #FIFAWorldCup | #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/dQLNNGAR9e— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 6, 2022
Morocco has yet to lose a game in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, and no opposition player has scored against them in this tournament thus far.
Morocco will face either Portugal or Switzerland in the quarter-finals.
Top images via FIFA World Cup/Twitter.
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.