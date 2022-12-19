'Sweet Home' actor Song Kang holding S'pore fan meeting on Mar. 8, 2023, tickets from S$128

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
Fans of Korean actor Song Kang will have a chance to see him in the flesh during his Singapore fan meeting, slated to take place on Mar. 8, 2023.
The 28-year-old has acted in dramas such as "Sweet Home", "Nevertheless", "Love Alarm" and "Navillera".
This will be his first visit to Singapore.
Tickets from S$128
Tickets for his fan meeting, which will be held at The Star Theatre, are priced from S$128 to S$268 (not inclusive of the S$4 ticketing fee).
They will go on sale at 12pm on Dec. 23, 2022.
Top photos from Netflix & Song Kang's Instagram
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.