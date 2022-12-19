Back

'Sweet Home' actor Song Kang holding S'pore fan meeting on Mar. 8, 2023, tickets from S$128

Tickets go on sale on Dec. 23, 2022.

Lee Wei Lin | December 19, 2022, 07:46 PM

Fans of Korean actor Song Kang will have a chance to see him in the flesh during his Singapore fan meeting, slated to take place on Mar. 8, 2023.

The 28-year-old has acted in dramas such as "Sweet Home", "Nevertheless", "Love Alarm" and "Navillera".

This will be his first visit to Singapore.

Tickets from S$128

Tickets for his fan meeting, which will be held at The Star Theatre, are priced from S$128 to S$268 (not inclusive of the S$4 ticketing fee).

They will go on sale at 12pm on Dec. 23, 2022.

