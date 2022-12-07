S'pore fan runs into Korean actor Song Joong Ki at hotel gym

You never know who you'll run into at the gym.

For one woman in Singapore, it was Korean actor Song Joong Ki that she fortuitously met while working out at a hotel gym.

"[Watched] Son Heung Min on TV this morning, and afternoon seeing (sic) Song Joong Ki in person! What a day!" one Liew Wei Yong wrote on Instagram.

In the comments section, she confirmed that the chance meeting happened in Singapore.

She also ensured that his whereabouts stayed private by not revealing where exactly she saw him.

In Singapore for a press conference

Song is in Singapore to attend the press conference for his currently-airing drama, "Reborn Rich".

It will take place today (Dec. 7), 2pm at Resorts World Sentosa (RWS).

According to streaming platform Viu Singapore, who's organising the event, the press conference will be "held in a public space".

That means you can run into Song Joong Ki too -- except your encounter won't be happening by chance.

Top photos from Liew Wei Yong & Song Joong Ki's Instagram accounts