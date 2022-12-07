Song Joong Ki spoke entirely in English during S'pore press conference

South Korean actor Song Joong Ki is in Singapore to promote his latest drama series, "Reborn Rich".

The actor, who has starred in multiple hit dramas, including "Descendants of the Sun" and "Vincenzo", made an appearance in a press conference held at Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) on Dec. 7.

English genius

Throughout the entire duration of the press conference, he answered all questions from the host and press in English.

While he occasionally relied on his translator to better understand the questions asked by the press, he was comfortable with responding directly to the media.

Something we picked up from the press conference was that Song has the habit of starting a sentence with the phrase "Above all", which was repeated more than 10 times during the event.

Yes, we counted. Sort of.

He arrived in Singapore yesterday (Dec. 6), and appeared relaxed throughout the press conference –– which could be an after-effect of playing golf in Sentosa this morning.

Not interested in being reborn rich

Replying to a question asked by Mothership, Song expressed his disinterest in living a similar life as his "Reborn Rich" character and being, well, reborn rich.

Song mentioned how being in the drama made him realise that being born into a rich family isn't necessarily a good thing.

He ended off his reply in concluding that he would choose to be reborn as himself if he had a choice.

Reads reviews of his acting

Song also revealed that he reads reviews of his acting.

When asked for the top three reviews he has read, he chose "Song Joong Ki, you are so handsome" as one of them.

Signed autographs and shook fans' hands

After the press conference ended, Song made a detour while leaving to meet his fans, some of whom waited at the location since 6:30am.

He took the time to sign autographs and shake their hands.

What a guy.

