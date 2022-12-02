Back

Popular K-pop company SM Entertainment to set up SEA HQ in S'pore, keen on hiring local talents

Time to be a star.

Russell Ang | December 02, 2022, 11:32 AM

Events

South Korean entertainment company, SM Entertainment, will be setting up its Southeast Asian headquarters in Singapore as part of its expansion plans in the region.

Created by producer Lee Soo Man, it is widely credited for having led the K-pop wave across the globe, with renowned K-pop acts such as Girl's Generation, Super Junior, and EXO.

Hiring local talents

According to CNBC, SM Entertainment confirmed in an email that it is recruiting staff for its Singapore headquarters, with plans to include local talents.

It is also looking at hiring undergraduates and fresh graduates for internships.

The entertainment giant also plans to launch a retail business in Singapore, which would include cafes, merchandise stores, and pop-up exhibitions.

CNBC reported the Singapore office would manage joint ventures in Indonesia, Vietnam, and Thailand, as well as communicate with the South Korean office for related ventures and plans.

Potential K-pop group in Singapore

In an interview on "The CNBC Conversation", Lee shared how the company recruits and produces its talent through the "Culture Technology" system he developed.

According to Lee, the system puts potential singers and dancers through four stages: casting, training, marketing/ management, and producing.

Lee also said if the opportunity arose, he would be keen on creating a K-pop group in the region, dubbed NCT Singapore.

However, there was no indication as to whether such plans were underway.

Top image via Astika Febi unami on Google Maps and SM Entertainment

