Back

3 S'poreans among those rescued from Genting, M'sia landslide that killed 13 so far

25 others feared trapped.

Belmont Lay | December 16, 2022, 01:35 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Three Singaporeans were among those rescued from a landslide in Malaysia, according to Malaysian media China Press.

The incident occurred at a campsite at Father’s Organic Farm in the Batang Kali area, on the outskirts of capital Kuala Lumpur, in the early hours of Dec. 16.

The location has also been reported as near the town of Gohtong Jaya, less than 15km away from Genting Highlands.

Those rescued have been sent to a police station in Selangor.

Updated numbers showed that at least 13 people were killed and around 25 others feared trapped.

Among those confirmed dead were one boy, six women and one man, Malaysian police said.

Some victims are receiving treatment at Hospital Selayang in Selangor.

At least 60 people have been rescued by 10.40am on Friday.

Seven people were reported injured.

A distress call was received at 2:24am in the morning, and firefighters were at the scene by 3am.

Around 94 victims in total were affected, most of them local residents.

K-9 dogs units have been brought in to search for the 25 remaining victims.

The camp offers eco-tourism packages, including educational guides on organic vegetable farming.

It is en route to the casino and theme park that are popular with tourists.

Roads to the site have been shut to allow better access to rescuers ferrying tractors.

Top photos via APMtwiter & Mohd Redzuan Abdul Manap

'Ah Girls Go Army' makes S$2.26 million, was S’pore’s highest grossing Asian film of 2022

Three other Singaporean films have also made the list.

December 16, 2022, 01:01 PM

S’pore games company Play Nation set sights on being a household brand in S’pore and beyond

Uniquely Singaporean games and toys.

December 16, 2022, 01:01 PM

Enchanting festive lights & Christmas decor at Fort Canning Park till Jan. 9, 2023

Good vibes.

December 16, 2022, 11:49 AM

8 dead after landslide at campsite near Genting Highlands, Anwar to visit site

Search and rescue operations are underway.

December 16, 2022, 10:51 AM

Newton Food Centre to reopen on Jan. 31, 2023, after renovation works

Mark your calendars.

December 16, 2022, 10:05 AM

Spices & Curries in AMK central suspended 2 weeks for selling food not prepared there, not registering assistant

It is closed until Dec. 27, 2022.

December 16, 2022, 09:59 AM

SPCA S'pore 'deeply disturbed' by video of cat being flung off HDB flat by young boy

This is not okay.

December 16, 2022, 12:11 AM

Jackson Wang hosting Christmas Eve party at MBS infinity pool & Marquee, tickets on sale for S$388

Eh wah eh wah eh wah.

December 15, 2022, 09:18 PM

Indonesia approves extradition treaty with S'pore, covers crimes like corruption & money laundering

The treaty will apply to crimes committed up to 18 years ago.

December 15, 2022, 07:38 PM

Teen survivor of Itaewon crowd crush found dead in suspected suicide

No suicide note and no signs of foul play.

December 15, 2022, 07:29 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.