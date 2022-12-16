3 S'poreans among those rescued from Genting, M'sia landslide that killed 13 so far

Three Singaporeans were among those rescued from a landslide in Malaysia, according to Malaysian media China Press.

The incident occurred at a campsite at Father’s Organic Farm in the Batang Kali area, on the outskirts of capital Kuala Lumpur, in the early hours of Dec. 16.

The location has also been reported as near the town of Gohtong Jaya, less than 15km away from Genting Highlands.

Those rescued have been sent to a police station in Selangor.

Updated numbers showed that at least 13 people were killed and around 25 others feared trapped.

Among those confirmed dead were one boy, six women and one man, Malaysian police said.

Some victims are receiving treatment at Hospital Selayang in Selangor.

At least 60 people have been rescued by 10.40am on Friday.

Seven people were reported injured.

A distress call was received at 2:24am in the morning, and firefighters were at the scene by 3am.

Around 94 victims in total were affected, most of them local residents.

K-9 dogs units have been brought in to search for the 25 remaining victims.

The camp offers eco-tourism packages, including educational guides on organic vegetable farming.

It is en route to the casino and theme park that are popular with tourists.

Roads to the site have been shut to allow better access to rescuers ferrying tractors.

