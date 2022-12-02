Back

S'pore ties New York as world's most expensive cities to live in: 2022 EIU report

Singapore has topped the list eight times in the last ten years.

Nixon Tan | December 02, 2022, 03:50 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) has released its annual report on the cost of living in cities around the world.

In the Worldwide Cost of Living (WCOL) 2022 Index, Singapore was named the most expensive city to live in, tied with New York.

This is the eighth time Singapore has topped the list in the last ten years.

New York is at the top of the list for the first time.

Together, the two top cities bumped Tel Aviv — named the top city in 2021 — down to third place.

Screenshot via EIU report.

EIU explained that Singapore and New York's place at the top of the list could be partly explained by "stronger currency and a higher inflation rate".

"A stronger currency will tend to see a city rise in the rankings, as prices are higher when expressed in international common currency," said EIU, adding that it converts local currency prices to U.S. dollars to calculate each city's index.

A press release by EIU on Dec. 1 said Singapore has "the world’s highest transport prices" and attributed this to "strict government controls on car numbers".

The press release also noted Singapore's "success as a premier location for business investment", and noted that it is also among the most expensive cities for clothing, alcohol and tobacco.

Global cost-of-living crisis

The cost of living in the world's major cities have soared in 2022.

EIU said its latest survey found an average 8.1 per cent increase in prices in local-currency terms.

"This is the fastest rate for at least 20 years, reflecting a global cost-of-living crisis sparked by the war in Ukraine and continuing Covid-19 restrictions in China," said EIU.

This is a result of supply chains being disrupted, particularly for energy and food by the war in Ukraine and continued Covid-19 restrictions in China.

On average, the 58 Asian cities in the WCOL saw moderate price increases of 4.5 per cent in local currency terms.

Karachi, Pakistan was an outlier, as prices there increased by 22 per cent.

Singapore a "frequent leader" on EIU index

Singapore first emerged as the most expensive city in 2014, and continued to hold the title for five more years.

In 2019, Singapore shared the top spot with two other cities — Hong Kong and Paris — and fell to fourth place in 2020, before climbing to second in 2021.

However, the EIU survey may resonate more with the experience of expatriates in a country.

This is due to the way prices of goods are collated.

"The survey has been designed to enable human resources and finance managers to calculate cost-of-living allowances and build compensation packages for expatriates and business travellers," said EIU, which added:

"It can also be used by consumer goods firms and other companies to map pricing trends, determine optimum prices for their products across cities and understand the relative expense of a city to formulate policy guidelines."

Read more about the index here.

Top Photo via Unsplash

Another new BlueSG Opel Corsa-e car damaged just 5 weeks after launch

Another one bites the dust.

December 02, 2022, 04:24 PM

Japan's World Cup win straight out of football manga series 'Blue Lock', Twitter users say

The mangaka predicted the future.

December 02, 2022, 03:36 PM

National CARE Hotline to cease operations from Dec. 31, 2022 at 8pm

More than 76,500 calls have been made to the hotline.

December 02, 2022, 02:10 PM

13 rabbits with matted fur stained with pee found abandoned at HDB void deck in Clementi Ave 4

The rabbits were infested with mites and parasites.

December 02, 2022, 01:45 PM

S'pore home owners to pay more property tax in 2023 as market rents & annual values rise

A one-off 60% rebate of up to S$60 for all owner-occupied HDB & private homes.

December 02, 2022, 12:08 PM

Popular K-pop company SM Entertainment to set up SEA HQ in S'pore, keen on hiring local talents

Time to be a star.

December 02, 2022, 11:32 AM

Woman, 31, accused of murdering father, 67, in Sengkang flat remanded for 3 more weeks

She is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 23.

December 02, 2022, 10:53 AM

SG Cares Giving Week returns with Uncle Ringo carnival at Marina Bay in December 2022

Have fun while doing good.

December 02, 2022, 10:15 AM

Japan beats Spain 2-1 to qualify for World Cup last 16 sending Germany crashing out

Great World Cup so far.

December 02, 2022, 10:10 AM

Man, 50, accused of murdering missing woman, 27, at Beach Road requests to see wife

He will be remanded for one week until Dec. 9.

December 02, 2022, 09:42 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.