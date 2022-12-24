Back

S'pore beats Myanmar 3-2 in opening 2022 AFF Cup match

Promising start to the tournament.

Syahindah Ishak | December 24, 2022, 09:44 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Singapore defeated Myanmar 3-2 in their first 2022 AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup match at the Jalan Besar Stadium on Saturday (Dec. 24) evening.

The Lions came into the match with a couple of setbacks as star striker Ikhsan Fandi and midfielder Adam Swandi were left out of the squad due to injuries.

On top of that, goalkeeper Hassan Sunny and centre-back Irfan Fandi were both suspended from the match as they earned direct red cards in last year's AFF Championship match against Indonesia.

First half

Things didn't look good for Singapore when Myanmar took the lead with a goal from captain Maung Maung Lwin in the 35th minute.

However, just before half time, Singaporean forward Ilhan Fandi equalised when he headed the ball into the back of the net from a Christopher van Huizen cross.

The score remained at 1-1 at half time.

Second half

The Lions made two substitution as they entered the second half, with Ryhan Stewart coming in for Hafiz Nor and Hami Syahin replacing Faris Ramli.

In the 49th minute, Singaporean midfielder Shah Shahiran puts Singapore back in the lead, scoring his first goal for the senior national team.

Maung Maung Lwin, however, equalised for his side in the 66th minute.

In the 74th minute, Singaporean striker Shawal Anuar connected with a long goal kick from keeper Zaiful Nizam to score Singapore's third.

Brawl between players from both sides

Around the 80th minute, things got heated on the pitch when a brawl broke out between players from both sides.

Myanmar's defender Nanda Kyaw was subsequently given a straight red card from the referee, while Lions' captain Hariss Harun and Myanmar's skipper Maung Maung Lwin were awarded yellow cards.

Myanmar was down to 10 men, but they were still able to create some chances on goal.

Singapore, however, held on to their lead even with six minutes of added time.

The Lions won the match with a score of 3-2.

Singapore's Shawal Anuar was awarded the man of the match.

The Lions will face Laos next on Tuesday (Dec. 27).

Top images via FAS/IG & AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup/IG.

S'pore man loses savings for meant for 'special needs daughter' to Carousell scammer

The buyer asked to pay via Carousell Protection.

December 25, 2022, 01:31 PM

S'porean influencer Mongabong, 29, gives birth to baby boy on Christmas day

Congratulations.

December 25, 2022, 01:30 PM

Carpenter, 62, decorates Woodlands HDB estate again with his epic Christmas decorations

Woodlands is the place to be during Christmas.

December 25, 2022, 12:56 PM

Rochor Original Beancurd in Geylang charging S$0.20 for additional sugar syrup, customer unhappy

Sugar, yes please.

December 25, 2022, 11:33 AM

7-year-old writes book while battling rare cancer, recovers, & now has plans for 13 more

The young cancer survivor hopes to write a book or two a year.

December 25, 2022, 11:13 AM

Indonesian woman fakes own death, poses as corpse in Facebook photos to evade S$364 debt

Desperate times call for desperate measures.

December 24, 2022, 11:59 PM

Jackson Wang invites S'porean actor-singer Glenn Yong to hang out after concert

Lit.

December 24, 2022, 08:22 PM

59-year-old rescue officer volunteers for Genting Highlands disaster mission, finds bodies of family members

He continued to help the rescue team even after his family members were found.

December 24, 2022, 07:33 PM

Body of 11-year-old boy, believed to be the final victim of Genting Highlands landslide, has been recovered

The final death toll, if confirmed, totals 31 victims.

December 24, 2022, 07:03 PM

S'porean diver, 27, is first woman to attend gruelling US Navy diving medical officers’ course

Probably fitter than 99.99% of Singaporeans.

December 24, 2022, 06:26 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.