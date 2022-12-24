S'pore beats Myanmar 3-2 in opening 2022 AFF Cup match

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
Singapore defeated Myanmar 3-2 in their first 2022 AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup match at the Jalan Besar Stadium on Saturday (Dec. 24) evening.
The Lions came into the match with a couple of setbacks as star striker Ikhsan Fandi and midfielder Adam Swandi were left out of the squad due to injuries.
On top of that, goalkeeper Hassan Sunny and centre-back Irfan Fandi were both suspended from the match as they earned direct red cards in last year's AFF Championship match against Indonesia.
First half
Things didn't look good for Singapore when Myanmar took the lead with a goal from captain Maung Maung Lwin in the 35th minute.
TAKE A BOW MAUNG MAUNG LWIN
However, just before half time, Singaporean forward Ilhan Fandi equalised when he headed the ball into the back of the net from a Christopher van Huizen cross.
@FASingapore are back in it with this sublime Ilhan Fandi header!
The score remained at 1-1 at half time.
HALF-TIME
🇸🇬 Singapore 1⃣-1⃣ Myanmar 🇲🇲
The game sprung to life in the last few minutes so we're guaranteed a fiery second half
Second half
The Lions made two substitution as they entered the second half, with Ryhan Stewart coming in for Hafiz Nor and Hami Syahin replacing Faris Ramli.
In the 49th minute, Singaporean midfielder Shah Shahiran puts Singapore back in the lead, scoring his first goal for the senior national team.
Shah finds the target to put Singapore on top
Maung Maung Lwin, however, equalised for his side in the 66th minute.
On the volley. First time. EPIC
In the 74th minute, Singaporean striker Shawal Anuar connected with a long goal kick from keeper Zaiful Nizam to score Singapore's third.
Goalkeeper to striker to goal
Brawl between players from both sides
Around the 80th minute, things got heated on the pitch when a brawl broke out between players from both sides.
Myanmar's defender Nanda Kyaw was subsequently given a straight red card from the referee, while Lions' captain Hariss Harun and Myanmar's skipper Maung Maung Lwin were awarded yellow cards.
Myanmar was down to 10 men, but they were still able to create some chances on goal.
Singapore, however, held on to their lead even with six minutes of added time.
The Lions won the match with a score of 3-2.
A hard-fought opening win tonight
Scorers: Ilhan 45'+1, Shah 49', Shawal 74'
Singapore's Shawal Anuar was awarded the man of the match.
MAN OF THE MATCH
🇸🇬 Shawal Anuar
A great performance all-round, and a winning goal to cap it off for @FASingapore
The Lions will face Laos next on Tuesday (Dec. 27).
Top images via FAS/IG & AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup/IG.
