S'pore beats Myanmar 3-2 in opening 2022 AFF Cup match

Singapore defeated Myanmar 3-2 in their first 2022 AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup match at the Jalan Besar Stadium on Saturday (Dec. 24) evening.

The Lions came into the match with a couple of setbacks as star striker Ikhsan Fandi and midfielder Adam Swandi were left out of the squad due to injuries.

On top of that, goalkeeper Hassan Sunny and centre-back Irfan Fandi were both suspended from the match as they earned direct red cards in last year's AFF Championship match against Indonesia.

First half

Things didn't look good for Singapore when Myanmar took the lead with a goal from captain Maung Maung Lwin in the 35th minute.

However, just before half time, Singaporean forward Ilhan Fandi equalised when he headed the ball into the back of the net from a Christopher van Huizen cross.

The score remained at 1-1 at half time.

🕧 #SGPvMYA 𝗛𝗔𝗟𝗙-𝗧𝗜𝗠𝗘



🇸🇬 Singapore 1⃣-1⃣ Myanmar 🇲🇲



The game sprung to life in the last few minutes so we're guaranteed a fiery second half 🔥#AFFMitsubishiElectricCup2022 | #BeTheGameChanger pic.twitter.com/UnjphPtedN — AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup (@affmecup) December 24, 2022

Second half

The Lions made two substitution as they entered the second half, with Ryhan Stewart coming in for Hafiz Nor and Hami Syahin replacing Faris Ramli.

In the 49th minute, Singaporean midfielder Shah Shahiran puts Singapore back in the lead, scoring his first goal for the senior national team.

Maung Maung Lwin, however, equalised for his side in the 66th minute.

In the 74th minute, Singaporean striker Shawal Anuar connected with a long goal kick from keeper Zaiful Nizam to score Singapore's third.

Brawl between players from both sides

Around the 80th minute, things got heated on the pitch when a brawl broke out between players from both sides.

Myanmar's defender Nanda Kyaw was subsequently given a straight red card from the referee, while Lions' captain Hariss Harun and Myanmar's skipper Maung Maung Lwin were awarded yellow cards.

Myanmar was down to 10 men, but they were still able to create some chances on goal.

Singapore, however, held on to their lead even with six minutes of added time.

The Lions won the match with a score of 3-2.

A hard-fought opening win tonight 🇸🇬



Scorers: Ilhan 45'+1, Shah 49', Shawal 74' #AFFMitsubishiElectricCup2022 pic.twitter.com/vqemlqy5ng — FAS (@FASingapore) December 24, 2022

Singapore's Shawal Anuar was awarded the man of the match.

🌟 #SGPvMYA 𝗠𝗔𝗡 𝗢𝗙 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗠𝗔𝗧𝗖𝗛



🇸🇬 Shawal Anuar



A great performance all-round, and a winning goal to cap it off for @FASingapore 🧢#AFFMitsubishiElectricCup2022 | #BeTheGameChanger pic.twitter.com/6udTMOAACF — AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup (@affmecup) December 24, 2022

The Lions will face Laos next on Tuesday (Dec. 27).

