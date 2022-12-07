Back

Scoot having more flights from Taipei to S'pore & Tokyo from Jan. 2023, includes Pikachu jet

Pikachu jet to fly to more places now.

Zhi Yi Yen | December 07, 2022, 06:12 PM

As entry requirements relax and Covid restrictions ease, Scoot is adding more flights to its Taiwan-Singapore and Taiwan-Tokyo routes from January 2023 onwards, the Central News Agency (CNA) reported.

More flights daily and weekly

Scoot, the low-cost subsidiary of Singapore Airlines, announced on Dec. 7 that flights between Taipei and Singapore will be increased from 18 flights every week to 25 flights. The flight frequency between Taipei and Tokyo, which are geographically closer, will also be raised from one flight per day to 10 flights.

This comes with the announcement of the easing of Covid restrictions in Taiwan from Oct. 13 onwards, which raised the weekly cap of visitors from 60,000 to 150,000, according to CNA. The weekly quota of foreign arrivals was also raised to 200,000 as of Dec. 1.

Fly with Pikachu

The widely anticipated Pikachu-themed flight is also scheduled to depart to Taoyuan International Airport on Feb. 16, 2023, which will be the first official flight of the themed jet to Taipei.

Scoot has also previously launched the Pikachu-themed aircraft for flights from Singapore to Tokyo and Seoul in September 2022.

Scoot to operate more frequently in Asia

According to CNA, the general manager of Scoot Taiwan, Li Yu-hsiu, mentioned that the region of Northeast Asia has always been an area of focus for the airline, and that they will continue to push out more flights from Taiwan to Singapore and other cities in Japan and South Korea in 2023.

From January 2023 onwards, there will be up to 43 flights departing from Taiwan weekly, which would be more than half of the 68 weekly flights that operated before the Covid pandemic happened in 2019. Li also notes that the airline will resume its hiring of flight attendants to prepare for the rise in international travel demand.

Tickets are already open for booking.

Top image via Youtube/Scoot and Getty Images/NurPhoto

