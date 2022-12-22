New co-working space opens at Paya Lebar MRT station, prices start from S$5.90/hour

Attention to those living in the East, if you're looking for a change in work scenery, you can consider checking out this new co-working space, Staytion Spaces, that recently opened at Paya Lebar MRT station.

Co-working space at Paya Lebar MRT station

This co-working space is located between Exits B and C at the Circle Line side of Paya Lebar MRT station.

The co-working space also comes fully equipped with the necessary tools such as wifi, charging ports and a printer, as well as a coffee machine and a pantry to fuel users' productivity.

From hot desking, private studios, to a meeting room for 10, there is a range of options for you to choose and work from within the comfortable 99 sqm air conditioned space.

Those who need to take their calls or discuss their work in private can consider hopping into the phone booth at the outlet.

Alternatively, they can opt for any of the four small private studios, or even the big meeting room, depending on the number of pax present.

Prices

There are 12 hot desks for users to choose from, and prices start from S$5.90 per hour, or S$39 for a full-day pass from 9am to 6pm, which comes with unlimited drinks.

There are also longer term options, such as a lite pass and a monthly pass, which cost S$49 and S$299 respectively.

With the lite pass, users are entitled to four full-day visits, an hour in the meeting room, unlimited drinks, as well as a 10 per cent discount off food and beverages.

The monthly pass also comes with unlimited drinks and a 10 per cent discount off food and beverages. In addition, it also provides users with full-day access for the whole month, as well as five-hour use of the meeting room.

Like the hot desks, users can choose to book the private studios or meeting room for as little as an hour, a whole day, and even up to a month.

Those interested in renting these facilities long term can head over to Staytion's website for quotations.

Opened by Singapore-based start-up

The new co-working space at Paya Lebar MRT station is the brainchild of a Singapore-based start-up with the same name, Staytion.

The start-up hopes to provide co-working and lifestyle spaces islandwide.

This is the second Staytion outlet, after they debuted their first-ever co-working space at Marsiling MRT station sometime in September 2022.

On top of this, Staytion also has listings within commercial spaces across Singapore which offers individuals a place to meet, work, play and, a new addition, jam.

Dhoby Ghaut lifestyle centre coming January 2023

Staytion is set to expand into two more MRT stations, one of which is a co-working space in the north at Woodlands MRT station.

They will also be opening a lifestyle centre at Dhoby Ghaut MRT station, with the focus on offering food and beverage and retail options from brands such as Takagi Ramen, Salad Stop, Singgrow, and Luxestyle to list a few.

There will also be an in-house cafe that is run by Staytion.

The Staytion Lifestyle Centre at Dhoby Ghaut is set to open in January 2023.

More details will be announced in due course.

Related stories

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top image courtesy of Staytion