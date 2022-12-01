Back

Korean actor Park Seo-joon to star in 'The Marvels' releasing July 2023

'The Marvels' will be his first Hollywood movie.

Adelene Wee | December 01, 2022, 06:11 PM

    Actor Park Seo-joon will star in the upcoming superhero film "The Marvels", which is expected to be released on July 28, 2023.

    Park made his name in Korean dramas like "She Was Pretty", "What's Wrong with Secretary Kim", and "Itaewon Class".

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by 박서준 (@bn_sj2013)

    Park's upcoming movie appearance was announced when the Walt Disney Company unveiled the cast members for the sequel to "Captain Marvel" at the Disney Content Showcase 2022 on Nov. 30.

    "The Marvels" is Park's first Hollywood movie.

    He is the third Korean actor to star in a Marvel movie, after Claudia Kim, who was in "Avengers: Age of Ultron”, and Ma Dong Seok, who starred in "Eternals", reported Soompi.

    The 33-year-old actor will be featured alongside Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, and Iman Vellani.

    Guess previous speculations were true then:

    Upcoming films 

    Over 50 theatrical releases and streaming content were unveiled at the showcase, including movies and series from:

    • Marvel Studios

    • Walt Disney Animation Studios

    • Pixar

    • Lucasfilm

    • Disney+

    • Disney+ Hotstar

    Title highlights include “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania", “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3", "Secret Invasion", and Season 2 of "Loki".

    K-pop fans can look forward to the slate of upcoming releases from Korea, which includes "Super Junior: The Last Man Standing" and "BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star", which is a Disney+ Original.

    Anime titles

    The Walt Disney Company Asia Pacific also announced an expansion of their collaboration with Japanese publishing house Kodansha to include Japanese anime in their repertoire.

    This expanded collaboration will include licensing anime titles based on manga produced by Kodansha that will be streamed exclusively on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar.

    Some anime titles viewers can look forward to include "Tokyo Revengers: Christmas Showdown Arc", "Gannibal", "Dragons of Wonderhatch" and "House of the Owl".

    Top image via The Walt Disney Companybn_sj2013/Instagram.

