Back

We rate Christmas decorations by 12 Orchard Rd malls & some are really A for effort

So romantic.

Russell Ang | Hayley Foong | December 12, 2022, 12:18 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

If you're looking to take pretty pictures this festive season, the Christmas on a Great Street light-up at Orchard Road will be back from now till Jan. 2, 2023.

At the same time, malls along the stretch have also brought out the big guns with towering Christmas trees, dazzling fairy lights, and plenty of festive props.

Well, some of them at least.

Walking the stretch

We walked the stretch from Tanglin Mall to Plaza Singapura to see the lights for ourselves and give them our very unofficial ratings.

According to Google Maps, it will take you approximately 35 minutes to walk the entire stretch.

But for us, it took more than two hours. Probably cause we took an ice cream break in between.

We excluded some malls, such as Shaw Towers, which was undergoing renovation works and did not put up their Christmas display.

Here are the 12 malls, not in order of their ratings.

1. Tanglin Mall

Photo by Russell Ang

If you're dreaming of a white Christmas, head down to Tanglin Mall for some winter wonderland fun.

Boasting one of the tallest trees on Orchard Road, this mall is a popular attraction for families with children.

Photo by Russell Ang

Be sure to look forward to the mall's free snow and avalanche shows, which happen daily.

Avalanche timings:  

  • 7:30 pm – 7:45 pm (weekdays)

  • 7:30 pm – 7:45 pm and 8:30 pm – 8:45 pm (weekends & PH)

Snow timings:

  • 7:45 pm – 8 pm (weekdays)

  • 7:45 pm – 8 pm and 8:45 pm – 9 pm (weekends & PH)

Verdict: 4.5/5. Standing under the artificial snowfall made us feel like kids again.

2. Tanglin Shopping Mall

To be very honest, we didn't realise that this mall was decorated until upon closer inspection.

Photo by Russell Ang

Verdict: 0.5/5. They tried. Not very hard, but they tried.

3. Far East Shopping Centre

Photo by Russell Ang

Nestled between Forum and Wheelock Palace, Far East Shopping Centre sadly looks like its suffering from middle child syndrome, with its lacklustre decorations.

Verdict: 1/5. The minimalist approach doesn't quite work here.

4. Forum The Shopping Mall

Photo by Russell Ang

Decked out in dazzling pink neon lights, Forum The Shopping Mall is definitely a sight to behold at night.

We were surprised that the lights even extended to the facade of the mall.

The mall also has a brightly-lit festive tunnel installation between mini Christmas trees, where you can snap plenty of pictures.

Verdict: 2.5/5. We deducted some points because a random power trip made us fear for our lives. Or was it part of the design?

5. Wheelock Place

Photo by Russell Ang

While strolling past Wheelock Place, we were drawn to the star-shaped illuminations suspended within its structure.

Although it's as flashy as some of the lights out there, it worked well with the mall's conical design.

Nice touch of installations outside too.

Verdict: 3.5/5. If you stare hard enough, it kind of resembles a giant Christmas Tree.

6. ION Orchard

Photo by Russell Ang

ION Orchard takes the cake for having one of the most grandiose displays in the shopping district.

The mall comes with an enormous star-shaped tree topper from Dior, creating the perfect backdrop for photo-taking.

It's also the closest we'll get to a Dior.

Photo by Russell Ang

Verdict: 4/5. We are guilty of taking way too many photos.

7. Wisma Atria

Photo by Russell Ang

Moving further down the Orchard stretch,  you'll be able to spot a holographic Christmas tree outside Wisma Atria.

Photo by Russell Ang

Resembling a colorful film strip rolled into a cone, we'd say this is a pretty unique theme.

The tree is paired with a LED Christmas Odyssey tunnel, similar to the one at Forum The Shopping Mall.

Photo by Russell Ang

Verdict: 4.5/5. Highly recommended if you enjoy a more futuristic approach to Christmas trees.

8. Ngee Ann City (Takashimaya)

Photo by Russell Ang

Fond of fuzzy animals?

Then you might want to check out Ngee Ann City's Christmas tree, which is surrounded with stylish Ralph Lauren bears.

Photo by Russell Ang

Around its base are also iconic landmarks like the Empire State Building.

Verdict: 3.5/5. Would be higher if they started playing Michael Bublé.

9. Paragon Shopping Centre

Photo by Russell Ang

Paragon Shopping Centre surpassed our expectations with its majestic Christmas tree.

Sticking to a more traditional design, the tree is blinged out in blinding gold lights, as well as gigantic blue floral ornaments (you can't really tell in the photo so you'll have to take our word for it).

Verdict: 4.5/5. Out of the Christmas trees we saw, we felt this one captured the festive spirit best.

10. 313 Somerset

Photo by Russell Ang

As someone who enjoys Christmas goodies, 313 Somerset's gingerbread-themed decorations were definitely a treat.

Relive your childhood fantasy by posing for a photo near the life-sized gingerbread house.

Verdict: 3.5/5. Do note: The house is not made of real gingerbread. Duhhh.

11. Orchard Central

Photo by Hayley Foong

Inspired by the “12 Days of Christmas” jingle, Orchard Central features a Christmas village depicting the festivities of Christmas.

Seeing the displays reminded us of the streets along London and its tower bridge.

Verdict: 4.5/5. Good to visit if you cannot travel overseas.

12. Plaza Singapura

Photo by Russell Ang

After a long and tiring walk, we arrived at Plaza Singapura but alas.

While its Christmas tree isn't entirely bad, it looks like something we could slap together in a day.

Thankfully, it was saved by a cool Marvel display at the mall's entrance. Phew.

Photo via CapitaLand Malls

Photo via CapitaLand Malls

Verdict: 3.5/5.

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Arctic Monkeys S'pore concert sold out within 1 hour, scalpers reselling for up to S$2,000

Insane.

December 12, 2022, 12:14 PM

S'porean hawker-chef, 30, on why he doesn't accept donations for charitable cause

GDLL: The chef shared with us the reality of giving back and why he strongly believes in helping Singapore youths.

December 11, 2022, 10:35 PM

2022 World Cup semi-finals confirmed, France take on Morocco, while Argentina face Croatia

Exciting times.

December 11, 2022, 08:45 PM

Flowers left in front of Civil Defence Heritage Gallery statue as tribute to fallen 19-year-old NSF firefighter

Over 50 of the deceased's friends and colleagues turned up for his wake.

December 11, 2022, 08:05 PM

Is Ice Magic, the winter-themed Bayfront attraction, worth the visit & wait?

We've also got tips to make the most out of your experience should you decide to visit.

December 11, 2022, 07:20 PM

376 people in S'pore, aged 13 to 71, investigated for scams of over S$9.2 million

The suspects are believed to be involved in over 1,300 cases of scams.

December 11, 2022, 05:23 PM

M'sian Domino's Pizza customer discovers greasy cutter in his order

Not a freebie that you want with your food.

December 11, 2022, 03:30 PM

PM Lee to officiate new RSN submarine launches in Germany before attending Asean-EU summit in Belgium

The submarines are called "Illustrious" and "Impeccable".

December 11, 2022, 02:23 PM

Cristiano Ronaldo breaks down in tears after Portugal crash out of World Cup

Some of the Moroccan players were seen consoling him after the match.

December 11, 2022, 01:01 PM

Heartbreak for Harry Kane as missed penalty sees France beat England to World Cup semi-finals

Tale of two countries.

December 11, 2022, 11:43 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.