We rate Christmas decorations by 12 Orchard Rd malls & some are really A for effort

If you're looking to take pretty pictures this festive season, the Christmas on a Great Street light-up at Orchard Road will be back from now till Jan. 2, 2023.

At the same time, malls along the stretch have also brought out the big guns with towering Christmas trees, dazzling fairy lights, and plenty of festive props.

Well, some of them at least.

Walking the stretch

We walked the stretch from Tanglin Mall to Plaza Singapura to see the lights for ourselves and give them our very unofficial ratings.

According to Google Maps, it will take you approximately 35 minutes to walk the entire stretch.

But for us, it took more than two hours. Probably cause we took an ice cream break in between.

We excluded some malls, such as Shaw Towers, which was undergoing renovation works and did not put up their Christmas display.

Here are the 12 malls, not in order of their ratings.

1. Tanglin Mall

If you're dreaming of a white Christmas, head down to Tanglin Mall for some winter wonderland fun.

Boasting one of the tallest trees on Orchard Road, this mall is a popular attraction for families with children.

Be sure to look forward to the mall's free snow and avalanche shows, which happen daily.

Avalanche timings:

7:30 pm – 7:45 pm (weekdays)

7:30 pm – 7:45 pm and 8:30 pm – 8:45 pm (weekends & PH)

Snow timings:

7:45 pm – 8 pm (weekdays)

7:45 pm – 8 pm and 8:45 pm – 9 pm (weekends & PH)

Verdict: 4.5/5. Standing under the artificial snowfall made us feel like kids again.

2. Tanglin Shopping Mall

To be very honest, we didn't realise that this mall was decorated until upon closer inspection.

Verdict: 0.5/5. They tried. Not very hard, but they tried.

3. Far East Shopping Centre

Nestled between Forum and Wheelock Palace, Far East Shopping Centre sadly looks like its suffering from middle child syndrome, with its lacklustre decorations.

Verdict: 1/5. The minimalist approach doesn't quite work here.

4. Forum The Shopping Mall

Decked out in dazzling pink neon lights, Forum The Shopping Mall is definitely a sight to behold at night.

We were surprised that the lights even extended to the facade of the mall.

The mall also has a brightly-lit festive tunnel installation between mini Christmas trees, where you can snap plenty of pictures.

Verdict: 2.5/5. We deducted some points because a random power trip made us fear for our lives. Or was it part of the design?

5. Wheelock Place

While strolling past Wheelock Place, we were drawn to the star-shaped illuminations suspended within its structure.

Although it's as flashy as some of the lights out there, it worked well with the mall's conical design.

Nice touch of installations outside too.

Verdict: 3.5/5. If you stare hard enough, it kind of resembles a giant Christmas Tree.

6. ION Orchard

ION Orchard takes the cake for having one of the most grandiose displays in the shopping district.

The mall comes with an enormous star-shaped tree topper from Dior, creating the perfect backdrop for photo-taking.

It's also the closest we'll get to a Dior.

Verdict: 4/5. We are guilty of taking way too many photos.

7. Wisma Atria

Moving further down the Orchard stretch, you'll be able to spot a holographic Christmas tree outside Wisma Atria.

Resembling a colorful film strip rolled into a cone, we'd say this is a pretty unique theme.

The tree is paired with a LED Christmas Odyssey tunnel, similar to the one at Forum The Shopping Mall.

Verdict: 4.5/5. Highly recommended if you enjoy a more futuristic approach to Christmas trees.

8. Ngee Ann City (Takashimaya)

Fond of fuzzy animals?

Then you might want to check out Ngee Ann City's Christmas tree, which is surrounded with stylish Ralph Lauren bears.

Around its base are also iconic landmarks like the Empire State Building.

Verdict: 3.5/5. Would be higher if they started playing Michael Bublé.

9. Paragon Shopping Centre

Paragon Shopping Centre surpassed our expectations with its majestic Christmas tree.

Sticking to a more traditional design, the tree is blinged out in blinding gold lights, as well as gigantic blue floral ornaments (you can't really tell in the photo so you'll have to take our word for it).

Verdict: 4.5/5. Out of the Christmas trees we saw, we felt this one captured the festive spirit best.

10. 313 Somerset

As someone who enjoys Christmas goodies, 313 Somerset's gingerbread-themed decorations were definitely a treat.

Relive your childhood fantasy by posing for a photo near the life-sized gingerbread house.

Verdict: 3.5/5. Do note: The house is not made of real gingerbread. Duhhh.

11. Orchard Central

Inspired by the “12 Days of Christmas” jingle, Orchard Central features a Christmas village depicting the festivities of Christmas.

Seeing the displays reminded us of the streets along London and its tower bridge.

Verdict: 4.5/5. Good to visit if you cannot travel overseas.

12. Plaza Singapura

After a long and tiring walk, we arrived at Plaza Singapura but alas.

While its Christmas tree isn't entirely bad, it looks like something we could slap together in a day.

Thankfully, it was saved by a cool Marvel display at the mall's entrance. Phew.

Verdict: 3.5/5.