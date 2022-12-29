Old Chang Kee S'pore bazaar at Woodlands selling meals & frozen faves till Jan. 20, 2023

In light of the upcoming Chinese New Year season, Old Chang Kee is holding a festive bazaar from now till Jan. 20, 2023.

The bazaar is located in the open-air car park at its Woodlands headquarters.

The bazaar has seats for customers to enjoy their meals here.

Seven F&B stalls

The bazaar features seven different F&B stalls.

Old Chang Kee O’My Darling Mobile Food Truck

This mobile food truck will be selling an assortment of signature favourites from Old Chang Kee.

These include items like Curry Puff, Fishball on Stik, and Chicken Wing.

From S$4, you can also choose from three different breakfast set menus consisting of Braised Bee Hoon, Nasi Lemak, and Chicken Porridge.

O'den Stall

This hotpot stall serves three different kinds of soup bases for selection, ranging from chicken broth, tom yum, or curry.

Customers can then select from a variety of ingredients to mix with their soup.

Here is the full list of ingredients for reference:

Alternatively, they can get themselves curated value sets from S$5.

Rice/Meal/Noodle Stall

You can also try Curry Times' signature dishes like its Curry Chicken Rice and Dry Laksa Goreng at the Rice/Meal/Noodle stall.

Prices range from S$5.90 to S$7.90.

Western Stall

The menu has a wide selection of western meals from burgers, hotdogs, and even freshly baked chicken.

Prices range between S$5 and S$13.90.

Beverage Stall

Quench your thirst by visiting the bazaar's Beverage Stall.

The stall serves old-school coffee, tea, and Milo which are all freshly brewed and served on the spot, starting from S$1.40.

It also has homemade drinks like barley and chrysanthemum as well as other canned beverages available for purchase.

Frozen Food Stall

Besides eating at the bazaar, one can also purchase frozen food items at the Frozen Food Stall.

The stall sells a wide selection of Old Chang Kee's food items such as sotong balls, chicken nuggets, and gyozas.

You can refer to the full catalogue here:

Chinese New Year Goodies Stall

The bazaar will also be selling exclusive Chinese New Year tidbits and merchandise.

These items include Pineapple Cookies (S$12.80), Prawn Roll (S$19.80), Old Chang Kee's Curry, Laksa, and Chilli Crab Paste (S$5 per packet).

Selected food menus will also be available on GrabFood delivery.

Old Chang Kee Festive Bazaar 2022/23

Address: 4 Woodlands Terrace, Singapore 738429

Opening hours:

Monday to Friday, 7am to 4pm

Saturday to Sunday, 8am to 3pm

Closed from Jan. 1 and 2, 2023

Lunch meals are served from 11am onwards.

The last meal order will be 30 minutes before closing time.

Do note that operating hours are subject to changes without notice.

