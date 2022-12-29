6 New Year's countdown parties in S'pore to kick off your 2023

Not sure where to take your family and friends this New Year's Eve?

Fret not, as we have six countdown parties around the island worth checking out.

1. Star Island

If you're into fireworks with a futuristic concept, consider attending Star Island.

This 80-minute multi-sensory firework musical extravaganza will feature artisanal Japanese fireworks never seen before in Southeast Asia.

These include the "Graduation Shell" fireworks, specially designed with Singapore in mind with a red-to-white graduation display.

Fans of Sanrio can also expect special appearances from various Sanrio characters, including a live pre-show gig for Hello Kitty.

To purchase tickets, click here.

Address: 20 Raffles Ave, Singapore 039805

Time: 5pm till late

Tickets: S$88-S$218, excluding booking fees

2. Ce La Vi

Usher into the new year at Ce La Vi's lavish rooftop bar.

At 57 storeys high, this is a good vantage point for Singapore's glamorous cityscape and eye-catching fireworks.

Groove to back-to-back hits by resident DJs while enjoying the view.

There's sad news for those of you who haven't scored tickets yet: they're unavailable as of Dec. 29.

Address: Marina Bay Sands SkyPark Observation Deck (SkyPark entrance near Hotel Lobby Tower 3)

Time: 10pm - 6am

Tickets: S$98

3. C Side NYE Countdown Beach Party

For those who want an ultimate nightlife experience, check out C Side NYE Countdown Beach Party at Siloso Beach.

The festivities will be spread across three beach bars: Coastes, Bikini and Sand Bar.

Chill by the beach while enjoying tunes by homegrown band Rock Rosettes, DJ Reiko, DJ Jagi, The Partyman, DJ Ephrem, and DJ Jason T.

You can also enjoy drone acrobatics and a live-fire dance performance.

For bookings and VIP packages, email [email protected]

Address: 51 Imbiah Walk, 099538

Time: 5pm till late

Tickets: S$18 (inclusive of one drink)

4. Mediacorp Let's Celebrate 2023

Mediacorp's countdown show, Let's Celebrate 2023, is making a return after a two-year hiatus.

Performers include local and regional talents including Shila Amzah, Richie Koh, Yung Raja, ALYPH, Ebi Shankara, Glenn Yong, Desmond Ng and Rahimah Rahim.

There will also be a Bullet Time Photo Booth onsite, where you can create personalised new year’s greeting videos to share with family and friends.

Address: 11 Marina Blvd, Singapore 018940

Time: 7pm till late

Tickets: Free

5. Bollywood Countdown

Heads up, Bollywood fans.

There will be a Bollywood Countdown party happening at the grand ballroom of Amara Sanctuary Resort Sentosa.

You'll be able to dance the night away to some of your favourite Bollywood flicks.

If you're hungry, you can dig into an induced buffet dinner filled with North Indian delights like Dal Makhni and Kal Paneer.

Those above the age of 18 will also be able to purchase alcoholic beverages starting from S$10.

To purchase tickets, click here.

Address: Sentosa Island, 1 Larkhill Rd, 099394

Time: 8pm - 2am

Tickets: S$50-S$300

6. Skechers Sundown Live Countdown Party

Take a trip down Palawan Green at Sentosa and attend Skechers Sundown Live for a fun-filled time this New Year's Eve.

Those spinning include DJ Soda from South Korea, DJ Pin and DJ Inquisitive.

The event also has an array of family-friendly activities to enjoy before the countdown begins, including movie screenings, scratch art, charity massages, and face paintings for children.

To purchase tickets, click here.

Address: Palawan Green, Siloso Beach Walk, Sentosa, Singapore 098996

Time: 4pm - 1am

Tickets: S$10-S$168, excluding booking fees

