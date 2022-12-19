In first test of new M'sian govt, Anwar Ibrahim succeeds in parliamentary vote of confidence

The final act of Malaysia's 15th General Election has played out, as the parliament of Malaysia has successfully passed a confidence motion in the government of Anwar Ibrahim.

The end of the beginning

Anwar Ibrahim's Pakatan Harapan-led government has overcome the last (or first) major hurdle by succeeding in a confidence motion by the Malaysian Dewan Rakyat, or Parliament.

Parliament passed the motion by voice vote according to the Malay Mail.

The voting comes after a Dec. 16 event to sign a Memorandum of Understanding between PH, Barisan Nasional, Gabungan Parti Sarawak, Gabungan Rakyat Sabah, Warisan, and two independents.

Commentators have raised concerns about the viability, even the legality of the MOU.

Free Malaysia Today quoted lawyers saying that the MOU could not legally force MPs to resign for disobeying party voting instructions.

The alliance would give Anwar the backing of 148 out of 222 seats in parliament in matters of confidence and supply, or matters related to the legitimacy of his government, according to the Malay Mail.

This unity government

Anwar was asked to form a unity government by Malaysia's Yang di-Pertuan Agong after the Nov. 19 general election.

The result saw no single coalition gaining an outright majority. But PH managed to win the most number of seats at 82.

But what was initially a bruising election for BN, who only managed 30 seats, turned them into king makers. With BN's support, Anwar was able to assemble a working majority along with the East Malaysian GPS.

This saw BN Chairman Zahid Hamidi become Deputy Prime Minister, along with GPS's Fadillah Yusof.

This arrangement has been the focus of criticism against Anwar's government.

PN leader and former Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has accused Anwar of appointing a "kleptocratic cabinet". He said that Anwar had run on an anti-corruption platform, but then elevated Zahid to the role of DPM.

Zahid has been acquitted of over 40 charges of bribery, but is still currently facing trial for 47 counts of Criminal Breach of Trust, bribery, and money laundering, according to Reuters.

Anwar has, according to the New Straits Times, for his part has drawn a line between those facing charges, such as Zahid, and those who have been already been convicted, such as another former BN Chief and PM Najib Razak.

Stability

Anwar has said that his government will focus on cost of living issues, trying to navigate Malaysia through the post-pandemic period.

The University of Tasmania's James Chin was quoted by the Malay Mail as saying that the vote of confidence is an attempt by Anwar to set the stage for stability in his government, to clearly show that he has the legitimacy needed to govern effectively.

Related Stories

Top image via Anwar Ibrahim/Facebook