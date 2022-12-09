Back

Mr Prata at Bedok Reservoir suspended 2 weeks for selling unclean food, sign says it's under renovation during this period

Quite normal for eateries to say they are under renovation when made to close temporarily.

Matthias Ang | December 09, 2022, 04:48 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

An eatery at Block 742 Bedok Reservoir Road put up a sign informing customers that it is under renovation from Dec. 7 to 20.

However, it has since been reported that the eatery, Mr. Prata, was temporarily suspended by the Singapore Food Agency over the same two-week period, due to the sale of unclean food and preparation of food in an area with toxic matter.

The eatery was also fined S$800.

Sign went up on first day of suspension

Mothership understands from a reader that the sign had already been put up on Dec. 7, the first day of the eatery's suspension.

There were no visible signs of renovation when Mothership visited the eatery on Dec. 8.

Photo by Matthias Ang

Photo by Matthias Ang

Photo by Matthias Ang

Using renovation as reason for closure during suspension period

This practice of declaring the place under renovation, after being made by the authorities to temporarily close the premises for a fortnight, is not new though.

Previously, it was reported in February 2020 that the Jack's Place outlet at JEM was to be closed for two weeks for renovations, which overlapped with the same fortnight it was to suspend its operations in light of having its hygiene practices flagged.

That Jack's Place outlet was found to have failed to keep the licensed premises "free of cockroach infestation" twice over the course of 12 months.

In another instance, the Al Hussain Restaurant at Block 822 Tampines Street 81 was suspended for two weeks in late April 2021.

It also put up a sign on the shop's shutters saying it was undergoing renovations throughout the period it was serving its suspension.

via

Risk of getting license cancelled

According to the Singapore Food Agency (SFA), Mr. Prata committed two offences that incurred 12 demerit points in total.

The first offence was the preparation of food in places where toxic matter is placed, or permitted to be placed, whereby such food is likely to be contaminated.

The second offence was the sale of food which is either unclean or contains foreign matter.

SFA said that based on track records, a licensee that accumulates 12 or more demerit points within a 12-month period may have their license suspended for a period of two or four weeks, or cancelled.

All food handlers working in the suspended premises would be required to re-attend and pass the Food Safety Course Level 1, before they can resume work as food handlers.

The licensee is also to ensure that all food hygiene officers working in the suspended premises, if any, re-attend and pass the Food Safety Course Level 3.

Top photos by Matthias Ang

Chinese woman broke four ribs in coughing fit after eating spicy food

The doctor said that her upper body lacked muscle strength.

December 09, 2022, 04:07 PM

Ex-NSF tells nurse her chest as flat as a 'runway', harasses teachers, military supervisor & public servants

He loitered outside his supervisor's homes and threatened the safety of their families.

December 09, 2022, 04:03 PM

Mother of fallen 19-year-old NSF firefighter 'heartbroken' after identifying son's body

Condolences.

December 09, 2022, 03:39 PM

Not sure when will Jesus return, Arsenal boss Arteta says: Reuters

When will Jesus return?

December 09, 2022, 02:50 PM

Free alcohol sampling at Ubi warehouse X’mas sale, over 50 bottles of wine, whisky, gin & more available

A good reason to actually not drive to the drive-thru sale.

December 09, 2022, 02:25 PM

China proposes smoking ban after chain-smoking elderly marathoner goes viral

Some say he is setting a bad example.

December 09, 2022, 01:53 PM

Timor-Leste President José Ramos-Horta in first ever state visit to Singapore

Singapore's servicemen served in Timor-Leste from 1999 until 2012, as part of International Force East Timor.

December 09, 2022, 01:26 PM

Taiwan to ban TikTok from govt devices over security concerns

The ban applies to Douyin too.

December 09, 2022, 01:06 PM

Commuters to be screened at Chinatown MRT station on Dec. 9, expect delays

It will be from 10am to 4pm.

December 09, 2022, 01:05 PM

S'pore GrabFood customer says deliverywoman hurled racial slurs at him for not responding to texts & calls about address

A shocking encounter.

December 09, 2022, 12:39 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.