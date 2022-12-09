Mr Prata at Bedok Reservoir suspended 2 weeks for selling unclean food, sign says it's under renovation during this period

An eatery at Block 742 Bedok Reservoir Road put up a sign informing customers that it is under renovation from Dec. 7 to 20.

However, it has since been reported that the eatery, Mr. Prata, was temporarily suspended by the Singapore Food Agency over the same two-week period, due to the sale of unclean food and preparation of food in an area with toxic matter.

The eatery was also fined S$800.

Sign went up on first day of suspension

Mothership understands from a reader that the sign had already been put up on Dec. 7, the first day of the eatery's suspension.

There were no visible signs of renovation when Mothership visited the eatery on Dec. 8.

Using renovation as reason for closure during suspension period

This practice of declaring the place under renovation, after being made by the authorities to temporarily close the premises for a fortnight, is not new though.

Previously, it was reported in February 2020 that the Jack's Place outlet at JEM was to be closed for two weeks for renovations, which overlapped with the same fortnight it was to suspend its operations in light of having its hygiene practices flagged.

That Jack's Place outlet was found to have failed to keep the licensed premises "free of cockroach infestation" twice over the course of 12 months.

In another instance, the Al Hussain Restaurant at Block 822 Tampines Street 81 was suspended for two weeks in late April 2021.

It also put up a sign on the shop's shutters saying it was undergoing renovations throughout the period it was serving its suspension.

Risk of getting license cancelled

According to the Singapore Food Agency (SFA), Mr. Prata committed two offences that incurred 12 demerit points in total.

The first offence was the preparation of food in places where toxic matter is placed, or permitted to be placed, whereby such food is likely to be contaminated.

The second offence was the sale of food which is either unclean or contains foreign matter.

SFA said that based on track records, a licensee that accumulates 12 or more demerit points within a 12-month period may have their license suspended for a period of two or four weeks, or cancelled.

All food handlers working in the suspended premises would be required to re-attend and pass the Food Safety Course Level 1, before they can resume work as food handlers.

The licensee is also to ensure that all food hygiene officers working in the suspended premises, if any, re-attend and pass the Food Safety Course Level 3.

