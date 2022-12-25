Back

S'porean influencer Mongabong, 29, gives birth to baby boy on Christmas day

Congratulations.

Mandy How | December 25, 2022, 01:30 PM

Events

Mongchin Yeoh, better known as her online moniker Mongabong, has given birth to a baby boy on Dec. 25, 2022.

The 29-year-old beauty influencer married boyfriend Matthias Lim in 2019, after seven years of dating. They met in university.

Their son, Micah Lim, arrived at 4am after 19 hours of labour, Yeoh revealed in an Instagram post.

Calling him the "greatest gift this Christmas," the influencer added, "Daddy and I have been talking about your arrival for the longest time, and no matter how much we prepare ourselves for it, nothing compares to holding you in our arms!"

"Words can’t describe this immense joy and how much our hearts are bursting just by staring at your cute face."

Her post earned about 19,000 likes within an hour.

Yeoh's Instagram Stories also let on that Micah was the first Christmas baby this year at Thomson Medical.

Shortly after giving birth, the influencer took interviews from local Chinese media Zaobao and Shin Min Daily News, who visited her at the hospital.

Yeoh announced her pregnancy on July 23 this year, after struggling with fertility issues and PCOS (Polycystic Ovary Syndrome).

Top image via Mongchin Yeoh's Instagram page

