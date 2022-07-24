S'porean influencer Mongchin 'Mongabong' Yeoh pregnant with first child

Singaporean beauty and lifestyle influencer Mongchin Yeoh has revealed in an Instagram post that she and her husband Matthias Lim are expecting their first child.

'Bun in oven' surprise

Yeoh first announced her pregnancy publicly on July 23 with an Instagram Story showing how she broke the news to her husband in May.

She surprised him with a packet of kaya buns in their kitchen oven.

She also shared details of her visit to the gynaecologist, saying that the doctor had given her the good news that the baby was healthy.

Her IG stories also showed a montage of the couple revealing the news to their families, as well as their friends and colleagues.

Yeoh also thanked her followers, who have been always supportive, as she experienced difficulties conceiving a child.

Feeling unprepared

She has also been asked about morning sickness by her followers.

In response, she said that she has been experiencing nausea from week 7 through to week 16, and that it had not subsided.

However, Yeoh said that she was happy, joking that it had been proven that pregnant women who experience bad morning sickness had lower risk of miscarriage.

Yeoh will be sharing the full version of how she broke the news to her husband and her friends on her Youtube channel at 9pm tonight.

Top image via @monabong/Instagram/Facebook