McDonald's S'pore now has lychee oolong soft serve & McFlurry

(Almost) new year, new ice cream flavour from McDonald's.

To usher in the new year, McDonald's has launched the Lychee Oolong series of desserts.

These are the variations you can get:

Lychee Oolong Cone (S$1.20)

Twist Cone (S$1.20)

Lychee Oolong Hot Fudge (S$2.50)

Lychee Oolong McFlurry (S$3.50)

According to McDonald's, the new flavour has fruity notes from lychee and roasted notes from oolong.

The items are available at McDonald's dessert kiosks in Singapore.

Top image from Fasiha Nazren