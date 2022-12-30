Back

McDonald's S'pore now has lychee oolong soft serve & McFlurry

!!!

Fasiha Nazren | December 30, 2022, 02:08 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

(Almost) new year, new ice cream flavour from McDonald's.

To usher in the new year, McDonald's has launched the Lychee Oolong series of desserts.

Photo from McDonald's Singapore.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

These are the variations you can get:

  • Lychee Oolong Cone (S$1.20)

  • Twist Cone (S$1.20)

  • Lychee Oolong Hot Fudge (S$2.50)

  • Lychee Oolong McFlurry (S$3.50)

Photo from McDonald's Singapore.

Photo from McDonald's Singapore.

According to McDonald's, the new flavour has fruity notes from lychee and roasted notes from oolong.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

The items are available at McDonald's dessert kiosks in Singapore.

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top image from Fasiha Nazren

Glenn Yong becomes 1st S’porean to make it to ‘100 Most Handsome Faces’ list in 2022

Putting Singapore on the map.

December 30, 2022, 01:57 PM

Putin gifts matching golden rings to allies like the Dark Lord Sauron in 'Lord of the Rings'

Some have likened Mordor, the fictional kingdom of the villain, to Russia.

December 30, 2022, 01:56 PM

S'pore ranked 52nd for best cuisines by Taste Atlas 2022, American cuisine ranked 8th

Italian cuisine is ranked first, followed by Greek, then Spanish cuisine.

December 30, 2022, 01:09 PM

2 men, 33 & 43, accused of stealing from temple in Sin Ming & committing other thefts

Cash of about S$11,900 was recovered.

December 30, 2022, 12:49 PM

Lionel Messi & Cristiano Ronaldo among those who paid tribute to Pelé after his passing

The world mourned the loss of a footballing legend.

December 30, 2022, 12:33 PM

Andrew Tate arrested after ranting against Greta Thunberg, pizza boxes in video likely gave away location

Greta Thunberg told him to get a life.

December 30, 2022, 12:31 PM

Everything I know about China's Covid-19 hospital crisis, I learnt from western media, Global Times & more

China's hospitals reportedly in chaos as many catch Covid-19 at the same time.

December 30, 2022, 11:57 AM

Man, 65, apparently set Marsiling minimart owner on fire after being denied beer purchase

The accused was charged in court on Dec. 30.

December 30, 2022, 11:40 AM

Lucky Cafe & Restaurant in Boat Quay suspended 2 weeks for infestation on premises

It is closed until Jan. 10, 2023.

December 30, 2022, 11:00 AM

Man, 65, charged for allegedly setting another man, 37, on fire at Marsiling Crescent

He is scheduled to appear in court next on Jan. 6, 2023.

December 30, 2022, 09:59 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.