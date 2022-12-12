McDonald's S'pore giving away Picnic Pack with hash brown bag, ball, bucket hat & fan from Dec. 13-15, 2022

McDonald's Singapore is giving away a limited edition Hash Brown Picnic Pack from Dec. 13 to 15, 2022.

A set of the picnic pack comes with a hash brown-printed drawstring bag, a breakfast-themed bucket hat and fan, a football and a Happy Meal storybook.

Here's what the pack looks like:

How to get

To get the free picnic pack, customers will have to purchase a McDonald's Family Meal from selected McDonald's outlets on any day from Dec. 13 to 15, from 7am.

A McDonald's Family Meal consists of a Breakfast Deluxe Meal, Sausage McMuffin with Egg Meal, and a Hotcakes Happy Meal.

The pack is only available in stores, at these 12 outlets:

Ang Mo Kio Park

Canberra

Yishun Safra

Marine Cove

Pasir Ris Sports Complex

Kallang

Jurong Central Park

Bukit Batok

Queensway

West Coast Park

Punggol North Shore

Toa Payoh Safra

Top image by Fasiha Nazren and McDonald's Singapore.