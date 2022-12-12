McDonald's S'pore giving away Picnic Pack with hash brown bag, ball, bucket hat & fan from Dec. 13-15, 2022

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
McDonald's Singapore is giving away a limited edition Hash Brown Picnic Pack from Dec. 13 to 15, 2022.
A set of the picnic pack comes with a hash brown-printed drawstring bag, a breakfast-themed bucket hat and fan, a football and a Happy Meal storybook.
Here's what the pack looks like:
How to get
To get the free picnic pack, customers will have to purchase a McDonald's Family Meal from selected McDonald's outlets on any day from Dec. 13 to 15, from 7am.
A McDonald's Family Meal consists of a Breakfast Deluxe Meal, Sausage McMuffin with Egg Meal, and a Hotcakes Happy Meal.
The pack is only available in stores, at these 12 outlets:
- Ang Mo Kio Park
- Canberra
- Yishun Safra
- Marine Cove
- Pasir Ris Sports Complex
- Kallang
- Jurong Central Park
- Bukit Batok
- Queensway
- West Coast Park
- Punggol North Shore
- Toa Payoh Safra
