McDonald's S'pore giving away Picnic Pack with hash brown bag, ball, bucket hat & fan from Dec. 13-15, 2022

Queues in 3, 2, 1...

Fasiha Nazren | December 12, 2022, 06:30 PM

Events

McDonald's Singapore is giving away a limited edition Hash Brown Picnic Pack from Dec. 13 to 15, 2022.

A set of the picnic pack comes with a hash brown-printed drawstring bag, a breakfast-themed bucket hat and fan, a football and a Happy Meal storybook.

Here's what the pack looks like:

Actual book in each pack may vary. Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

How to get

To get the free picnic pack, customers will have to purchase a McDonald's Family Meal from selected McDonald's outlets on any day from Dec. 13 to 15, from 7am.

A McDonald's Family Meal consists of a Breakfast Deluxe Meal, Sausage McMuffin with Egg Meal, and a Hotcakes Happy Meal.

Photo from McDonald's Singapore.

The pack is only available in stores, at these 12 outlets:

  • Ang Mo Kio Park

  • Canberra

  • Yishun Safra

  • Marine Cove

  • Pasir Ris Sports Complex

  • Kallang

  • Jurong Central Park

  • Bukit Batok

  • Queensway

  • West Coast Park

  • Punggol North Shore

  • Toa Payoh Safra

Top image by Fasiha Nazren and McDonald's Singapore.

