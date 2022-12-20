Man insists on walking on expressway as if his grandfather's name is Pan-Island Expressway

A man in Singapore insisted on walking along the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) even though a motorist repeatedly tried to dissuade him from doing so.

A video was shot by a person riding in a car that pulled up alongside the pedestrian at the road shoulder in a bid to talk him out of walking.

They were going towards the Paya Lebar Road exit of the expressway.

Travelling on the expressway on foot is prohibited in Singapore and carries a S$75 fine.

The exchange

Based on the exchange seen in the video, it was apparent that the pedestrian on foot was trying to navigate his way home using a mobile map app but got lost.

The conversation between the pedestrian and the person in the car was in Mandarin.

Here is a translation of it:

Person in car: You can't walk here, it's the highway.

Pedestrian: What do you want? I need to go home. I'm finding my way home.

Person in car: You can't walk here. It's very dangerous for motorists. You will cause problems for the motorists.

Pedestrian: The cars can give way to me.

Person in car: Cars give way to you? You will cause an accident. This is Singapore. Don't do this. You are terrible.

Pedestrian: What do you want?

Person in car: Can you walk along this road?

Pedestrian: I've gone the wrong way, I'm new here.

Person in car: You can just walk back.

Pedestrian: You want me to jump off? You are sick.

Person in car: You will cause trouble to people here.

Pedestrian: You are sick in the head.

Person in car: You are the one sick in the head for walking here.

Pedestrian: You can run me over?

Person in car: Run you over? You talk like this?

Reactions

Interestingly, a good proportion of the comments on the video hit out at the person in the car.

The commenters took issue with his tone and his intentions, and said the person in the car could have offered a lift to the pedestrian to take him to his destination or the nearest exit out of the expressway, instead of filming the exchange and putting it online in a bit to shame the walker.

One commenter wrote:

If this guy really concern. Give him a lift to the nearest exit

Another commenter wrote:

Mind yr own business. Up to him where he want to walk. Maybe he lost his way. No one want to walk that far. If u are good, give him a ride back to a safe place to walk instead of scolding him.

Those who commented in support of the pedestrian added that if he stayed close to the road shoulder, he would run a much smaller risk of being hit by a vehicle, and that it was his prerogative to walk.

